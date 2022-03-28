Zaib hammers 62-ball century as Cardiff UCCE are caned at the County Ground

The left-hander brought up his three figures just before the close of play, reaching a milestone that was narrowly missed earlier in the day by openers Ricardo Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay.

Both left-handers were dismissed for 98, but they were compiled in contrasting manners.

Vasconcelos, who was leading the team for the first time as captain after replacing Adam Rossington as the club's red ball skipper last week, was at his fluent best as he raced to 98 from just 86 balls, hammering 17 fours.

Saif Zaib hit a quickfire century for Northants against Cardiff UCCE at the County Ground on Monday

Gay took a little longer over his equally impressive knock, with his 98 taking up 159 deliveries as he hit 13 fours.

There were also good runs for Ben Curran, who hit 73 from 173 balls, but it was Zaib who was able to raise his bat as he clattered his way to an exhilarating 100 from just 62 balls.

Zaib ended the day unbeaten on 111 from 78 deliveries, having struck 17 fours and one six in an exciting display.

The one batting failure of the day saw Rob Keogh bowled for 11, with Luke Procter unbeaten alongside Zaib at the close on 15 from 46 balls.