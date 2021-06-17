White says Steelbacks 'need to stay positive' as their Vitality T20 Blast woes continue

Ricardo Vasconcelos shows his disappointment as the Steelbacks suffer defeat at Derby (Pictures: Peter Short)

Northants slumped to their fourth straight defeat in the North Group on Thursday night as they were beaten by five wickets at Derbyshire Falcons.

A couple of days on from losing seven wickets for 17 runs in the defeat to Birmingham Bears, the Steelbacks batting once again imploded as they were reduced to 81 for seven.

Openers Richard Levi and Adam Rossington's woes continued as they were both dismissed for ducks, while Rob Keogh went first ball and Saif Zaib was bowled for just four.

White, who hit 37 from 24 balls, and Tom Taylor (20no) did at least provide a late rally on this occasion, the pair putting on 59 in six overs to lift Northants to a competitive 141 for eight.

But it wasn't to be enough as Derbyshire, despite a few early scares as they were reduced to 47 for three, eased to victory at 143 for five with 10 balls to spare, winning the match with a six from Leus du Plooy who finished on 48 not out.

The result leaves the Steelbacks rock bottom of the north group, six points adrift of the top four.

"We're disappointed," said White, who also bowled four tight overs for 24 runs. "We know we are a lot better than what we are.

"We've had four games now and been second best in all of them and haven't been good enough, we know that.

"We have to stick together and come together as a group.

"We have so much talent in that changing room so we need to stay positive, reflect on this and go again tomorrow."

The Steelbacks are back on the road on Friday night as they travel to New Road to take on Worcestershire Rapids.

That match will see a second Steelbacks appearance for overseas signing Mohammad Nabi, who made his Northants debut at Derby only a matter of hours after being released from Covid-19 quarantine in a London hotel.

The Afghanistan all-rounder showed glimpses of what he is all about, hitting two big sixes in his innings of 20 from 15 balls, while his four overs went for 33 runs.

Fellow overseas player Wayne Parnell was the pick of the bowlers at Derby, taking one for 15 from four overs.