White delighted as Steelbacks end road trip with precious win

Jimmy Neesham shakes hands with Durham's Ben Raine following the Steelbacks' win at Durham on Sunday

Just two days after their heartbreaking last-ball loss at Lancashire Lighting in Manchester on Friday, John Sadler's team were back in action at the Riverside in Chester Le Street, and once again the match went to wire.

But this time it was the Steelbacks who came out on top as Tom Taylor's scooped boundary with three balls remaining secured a third success of the competition for Northants, and the first on the road.

Left-arm spinner White bowled superbly to claim three for 14 from his four overs - including a two-wicket maiden - as Durham were restricted to 154 for eight from their 20 overs.

Scott Borthwick is bowled by Ben Sanderson

Chris Lynn set the Steelbacks up for the win with 61 from 47 balls, and although Durham fought hard with the ball, Northants scraped over the line at 158 for six.

"We're delighted," said White. "It is a difficult place to come and play your cricket, so it is nice to get that win.

"We've had a bit of a road trip over the last few days so to pick up those two points is big for us.

"This is a very different ground to Wantage Road, it's a big playing surface, so it is always a tough game.

Jimmy Neesham is congratulated after after dismissing Durham's Ollie Robinson

"We know that we really have to work for it and there is a lot of running.

"It shows the development of our team and what we're trying to do.

"It's going to put us in good stead to show that we can adapt and play that way."

White was supported superbly with the ball by skipper and off-spinner Josh Cobb, who claimed two for 24 from his four overs, and there were also good spells from Taylor and Neesham.

"We talk about as a bowling unit taking wickets to put the batting side on the back foot and that worked well on Sunday," said White, who doubles up as the Steelbacks' fielding coach.

"Myself and Josh Cobb were able to squeeze them and were able to reduce them to a score that was attainable."

The win lifts the Steelbacks up to third in the North Group table, two points behind leaders Lancashire, who have played a game less.

Northants are now back on home soil for a County Ground double header this week as they host Derbyshire Falcons on Tuesday and bottom-of-the-table Worcestershire Rapids on Thursday.