White backing strength in depth to carry Steelbacks to One Day Cup success

Northants pace bowler Jack White

Northants begin a run of four 50-over matches in the space of just four days on Friday morning when they head to Edgbaston to take on Birmingham Bears.

They then entertain Somerset on Sunday, travel to Notts Outlaws on Tuesday before wrapping up their Group B campaign against Leicestershire Foxes at the County Ground on Thursday.

A top three finish is the target for the Steelbacks, and White is confident they can do it, with the fact they have been hit less hard by call-ups for The Hundred than some of their rivals.

Northants have lost four players to the ECB's controversial new format, with Josh Cobb and Graeme White at Welsh Fire, Adam Rossington at London Spirit and Brandon Glover at Oval Invincibles.

But their losses have been pretty limited when compared to the likes of group rivals Bears, Surrey and Yorkshire, and White feels that as the tournament goes on and the matches pile up, it could be an advantage for Northants.

If the Steelbacks qualify for the knockout stages they are played straight away with the final at Trent Bridge on August 19, meaning if they are to go on and win it they will have to play seven high intensity matches in just 14 days.

And White said: "The knockout stages are straight after the group stage as well, so if you get through then it is still back-to-back matches.

"That that might be where our squad comes into play a bit, having not lost as many players to The Hundred as others.

"We have that bit of depth, so we are looking forward to it."

He is also looking forward to the condensed run of games on a personal level, as he is delighted to be in the first team having been on the sidelines looking on for most of the summer.

But he admits having matches in such quick succession is only really a good thing when you are coming out on top.

"You could ask some bowlers and they probably wouldn't like playing back-to-back games, but I think it's a good thing, especially if you are winning," said the 29-year-old seamer.

"You want to get back out there straight away when that happens, but obviously on the flip side you want to regroup if you haven't won."

White loved in playing in front of the Northants supporters in their win over Derbyshire last Sunday, and he is now looking forward to sampling the big-match atmosphere at one of the cathedrals of England cricket on Friday.

Edgbaston is the venue for the clash with the Bears, and White said: "Playing at these big grounds is what it's all about, although the only downside is you don't get much support there!

"It is great playing at home with the support you get, but it is brilliant playing at these big grounds.

"The Oval was an amazing place, I had never been there before, and it was a real shame not to play there last week (the match with Surrey was rained off after five overs).