Wakely and Crook back in the old routine as Steelbacks put on a showcase at the County Ground

Back in the old routine... Steven Crook and Alex Wakely

Northants' scheduled Vitality T20 Blast clash with Derbyshire Falcons was cancelled earlier this week, with the visitors' squad decimated due to 14 players having to self isolate following a positive Covid-19 test in the ranks.

The County immediately announced a 'Steelbacks Showcase' where an inter-squad game will take place under Blast conditions, with all available first teamers involved, as well as a few Academy prospects.

And a couple of very familiar faces.

Wakely, who skippered the Steelbacks to the T20 triumphs of 2013 and 2016, retired from cricket earlier this summer, but returns to the action as part of the team being skippered by Graeme White - who are called White's Wizards.

All-rounder Crook, who also played in those two Finals Day wins, has been retired for three years now, but he too dons the claret and blue again, and is also in White's team.

The Wizards will be taking on the team skippered by Josh Cobb, and they will be called Cobb's Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers will be modelling the club's new sky blue Royal London One Day Cup kit, that was unveiled for the first time on Friday morning.

The likes of Mohammad Nabi, Wayne Parnell, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Rob Keogh, Brandon Glover will all be involved, as will some Academy youngsters, including James Sales, Gus Miller and left-arm unorthodox spinner Freddie Heldreich.

"Hopefully we can get a big crowd in, and some of the Academy lads can put on a show and experience what it's like to play under the lights on a Friday night, with a bit of music as well," said Cobb.

A Northants statement reads: "The night will be a celebration of Northamptonshire cricket, and an opportunity to say thank you to fans for their support over the last 18 months.

"The T20 exhibition fixture will follow the same format and timings as the original Vitality Blast fixture.

"The two Steelbacks sides, led by Josh Cobb and Graeme White, will feature Steelbacks legends Alex Wakely and Steven Crook, alongside Steelbacks first team players and rising junior talent from the club’s Talent Pathway.