Teams are ready to battle it out in Northants Cricket League’s T20 Finals Days

For the past three weekends, teams in the top three divisions have been playing in a round robin series of T20 matches.

And the final four in each division are now set to battle it out on Finals Day to be held at three separate locations on Saturday.

In the T20 Championship, for Premier Division clubs, Peterborough Town, Oundle Town, Finedon Dolben and Old Northamptonians will fight it out in two semi-finals and then a final at Peterborough’s Bretton Gate home.

Finedon Dolben will be bidding to retain the T20 Championship this weekend after they won the competition last year. Picture by Finbarr Carroll

Peterborough finished top of the tree in the group stage, having won five of their six matches with the other one being cancelled while league leaders Oundle were close behind after five victories and one defeat in their six.

Finedon qualified for Finals Day with the same record as Oundle while ONs took the fourth spot after finishing clear of fifth-placed Desborough Town, despite the latter winning their final two group games last weekend.

The top three in the T20 Division One competition finished clear of the rest with Loddington & Mawsley topping the standings with five wins and a tie in their six matches while league leaders Rushden & Higham Town and Stony Stratford also booked their places, despite their final group matches being wiped out by the weather last Saturday.

The final place was taken by Burton Latimer as they sneaked in the back door on the final weekend of the round robin stage by beating both Brixworth and Haddon, leapfrogging the latter in the process.

The T20 Division One Finals Day will be held at Brixworth this weekend.

The current top three in the league standings will be part of the T20 Division Two Finals Day on Saturday.

Kettering Town, currently sitting in third in the league, topped the group stages with a perfect record of six wins from six matches, although league leaders Northampton Saints finished with the same unbeaten record.

Weekley & Warkton, currently second in the league, also booked their spot while the other place has been taken by Horton House, who are hosting Finals Day.

The first semi-finals at each venue are due to begin at 10am, then followed by the other last-four clash with the final being played later in the day.

The Premier Division, Division One and Division Two regular league seasons will all resume a week on Saturday (July 22).

T20 Championship Finals Day – at Peterborough Town CC

Semi-finals: Peterborough Town v Old Northamptonians, Oundle Town v Finedon Dolben.

T20 Division One Finals Day – at Brixworth CC

Semi-finals: Loddington & Mawsley v Burton Latimer, Rushden & Higham Town v Stony Stratford.

T20 Division Two Finals Day – at Horton House CC