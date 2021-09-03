Surrey confirm County Championship clash at Northants set to 'go ahead as planned'

Northants play Surrey in the LV County Championship on Sunday

The ECB cancelled the Londoners' scheduled Division Two play-off clash at Durham earlier this week after a player tested positive for Covid-19.

Several players were deemed to be close contacts of the player in question, and so had to self-isolate, raising questions about whether or not they would be able to send a squad to Northampton.

But the club has released a statement on their kiaoval.com website, saying the four-day game is set to go ahead as scheduled - providing there are no further positive Covid tests.

The statement reads: "Surrey’s LV= County Championship match with Northamptonshire, due to begin in Northampton on Sunday 5th September, is currently expected to go ahead as planned.

"After last week’s meeting with Durham was abandoned by the ECB due to a positive COVID-19 Test in the Surrey squad, all other players and coaches have undergone regular testing that have returned negative results.

"As long as all players and coaches maintain a COVID negative status, both clubs and the ECB are planning for the game to go ahead as expected.

"Should this change, this will be communicated to members and fans as soon as possible."