Steelbacks to play Hampshire on the Isle Of Wight

That's because Hampshire have announced their 50-over home clash with John Sadler's team on Tuesday, August 9, will be played on the Isle Of Wight, at the Newclose Cricket Ground, just outside the capital, Newport.

It will be the first time the southern county have played on the Isle since May, 2019, when they hosted Nottinghamshire there in a County Championship fixture.

And that was the first time Hampshire had played a professional fixture on the Isle Of Wight for 57 years!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newclose ground is located in the centre of the Isle Of Wight, and is midway between Newport and Blackwater.

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said: "Our Championship match at Newclose in 2019 showed that it’s a great wicket and the players really enjoyed the facility and the support they received.

"The feedback from fans on the ground was really positive with plenty of space for supporters so we’re pleased to be returning. I’m sure it’ll be another great occasion."

Trustee at the Newclose County Cricket Ground, Hugh Griffiths, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Hampshire Cricket back to Newclose and the Isle of Wight after a successful County Championship match in 2019.

The Newclose County Cricket Ground (Picture: www.newclose.org)

"It’s always an honour to host Hampshire and we hope the fans and players from both teams will enjoy playing here as much as they did three years ago."

Newclose County Cricket Ground was established as a charity and cricket facility for all ages and levels of ability in 2009 by local businessman Brian Gardener.

Grant aid and assistance from the England & Wales Cricket Board and other funding enabled the Trustees of Newclose to construct a ground and pavilion to a standard suitable for every level of cricketing ability from school children up to first-class county professionals.

The match against Notts in 2019 was Hampshire's first at Newclose, with their previous matches on the island having been staged at JS White’s ground at Cowes and the Victoria Recreation Ground in Newport.

The Steelbacks will play Hampshire in a Royal London One Day Cup match at the Newclose County Cricket Ground on the Isle Of Wight in August (Picture: www.newclose.org)