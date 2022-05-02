Steelbacks swoop to sign hard-hitting Aussie batter Chris Lynn for Vitality Blast

Australian Chris Lynn has signed for Northants Steelbacks

The 32-year-old is recognised worldwide as an explosive white-ball cricketer, having played in all the top leagues around the globe, racking up the runs along the way.

He has yet to play in the Blast, but that will all change this summer as he will be donning the Steelbacks colours for the entire tournament.

The Brisbane-born player becomes the second overseas T20 signing at Wantage Road, joining New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

Lynn, who has won T20 International and One Day International caps for Australia, plays for his hometown team Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash competition Down Under.

He has played more than 100 matches for them, scoring more than 3,000 runs at a strike-rate just shy of 150.

In all, his T20 career record makes for exciting reading for Steelbacks supporters.

Right-hand batter Lynn has made 230 appearances in all competitions, scoring 6,140 runs at an average of 30.54 with a strike-rate of 142.19.

He has hit 40 T20 half-centuries and two centuries, with a career-best 113 not out, and has hit a whopping 341 sixes and 518 fours.

Lynn made 18 T20 appearances for Australia, scoring 291 runs at just under 20, with a strike rate of 131.67 and a top score of 44.

He has played in the UK before, and last summer turned out for the Northern Supercharges in The Hundred.

In the IPL he has played for Deccan Chargers, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, and has also played in the Caribbean Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.