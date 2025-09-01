Steelbacks suffer big injury blow as Breetzke is ruled out of Surrey showdown

Matt Breetzke (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Steelbacks have been dealt a big blow ahead of their Vitality T20 Blast quarter-final at Surrey with the news that South Africa star Matt Breetzke will miss the match due to injury.

Towards the end of his innings in South Africa’s second ODI against Australia, talented batsman Breetzke picked up a hamstring problem - and it has now been confirmed that the injury will rule him out of the trip to The Kia Oval on Wednesday night (start time 6.30pm).

However, Northants are able to call on a replacement as, having represented the Steelbacks in the competition already, New Zealand international Tim Robinson will be available to take the place of Breetzke.

Australian leg-spinner Lloyd Pope, who appeared in all 14 group stage games, will also be in the squad.

“Obviously we would’ve loved Matt to be available, but this game comes a bit too soon for him.” said Northants head coach Darren Lehmann.

“We’ve got full faith in Tim to give it everything he’s got; we’ve seen glimpses of his quality in the One Day Cup up in Durham and also at Somerset, so hopefully he rises to the occasion and performs.”