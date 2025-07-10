Steelbacks suffer another big blow as Foxes cruise to victory

The Steelbacks lost at Leicestershire (picture: Peter Short)

The Steelbacks suffered another big blow in their bid to reach the Vitality T20 Blast quarter-finals as they were beaten by six wickets at Leicestershire Foxes on Thursday night.

The Foxes cruised home with a whopping 23 balls to space as Northants, who made 171 for seven after losing the toss and being asked to bat first, suffered a fifth successive North Group defeat.

The Steelbacks had won their opening six matches in the competition, but that flying start currently feels a long time ago.

Leicestershire have moved level with the fourth-placed Steelbacks in the standings, with Darren Lehmann's side now facing three crucial clashes in their qualification quest.

They return home on Friday night to take on Derbyshire Falcons before travelling to Birmingham Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Their T20 campaign will conclude with a match at Durham next Friday.

The Steelbacks had headed to Leicestershire hoping to relieve some of the pressure that had been piled on by the pain of a damaging string of recent defeats.

But a batting collapse was to cost them dear in their innings as they tried to set the tone.

The Steelbacks lost Tim Robinson second ball when he miscued Logan Van Beek to mid-off, with David Willey dropped on nought in the same over as Sam Wood let the ball through his hands on midwicket rope.

Willey picked up a six with a repeat of the shot to go with a couple of fours before mistiming Josh Hull to be caught at short midwicket.

There was another spilled chance on the boundary, this time sparing Saif Zaib on eight, as Hull palmed one over the rope at fine leg off Tom Scriven.

It cost 22 runs as Zaib and Ravi Bopara added 63 in 40 balls before Zaib hit Wood straight to mid-off.

Zaib’s demise prompted a collapse with five wickets falling in as many overs.

Josh Thomas, signed as cover for the injured Liam Trevaskis, bowled Justin Broad and had Lewis McManus caught at long on as his first victims in the format.

Van Beek bowled George Bartlett and Bopara, whose 50 had come off 36 balls with six fours and a slog-swept six off Louis Kimber, hit Hull straight to extra cover as the Steelbacks stumbled, before Luke Procter and Ben Sanderson drew on their experience in the last five overs to provide something to defend.

Willey dismissed Rishi Patel without scoring for the second time this season, taking an easy return catch off a towering top-edge, but Sol Budinger drove Willey and twice pulled Sanderson for maximums, before Shan Masood (25 off 23) fell victim to a leg-side strangle facing George Scrimshaw after he and Budinger had added 71.

The 6ft 7ins Scrimshaw picked up his second in his next over as Budinger swatted a full toss straight to wide mid-on.

Kimber lifted Aussie wrist-spinner Lloyd Pope over long-off for six before both Rehan Ahmed, on 18, and Kimber, on 12, were dropped by Bopara at extra cover in an eventful next over by Pope, who was also lifted for two sixes by Rehan.

Scrimshaw returned to bowl Kimber at 118 for four, but after Ben Cox had scooped Willey for an inventive six, the Foxes needed 38 from 36 balls.

That came down to 21 off 24 after Rehan cut Zaib for four and drove him down the ground for six.

The night continued to go wrong for the Steelbacks as Cox was missed on the long-on boundary on 14, picking up six more, after which the end came quickly after Willey’s last over went for 18, Rehan completing his half-century off 30 balls with the winning boundary off Sanderson.