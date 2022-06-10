Steelbacks star Lynn will be 'ready to go' for Lightning showdown

Chris Lynn says he should be fit to play for Steelbacks against Lancashire Lightning next Friday

The Australian opener has been a sensation so far this summer, and on Thursday night scored his second century of the competition as Worcestershire Rapids were hammered by 73 runs at the County Ground.

He hit an unbeaten 113 from just 57 balls to become the first Steelbacks player to score two T20 hundreds, the effort coming off the back of the 106 not out from 66 balls he scored against Leicestershire Foxes on June 1.

But there was real concern for everybody of a Northants persuasion when he injured himself while hitting one of his nine sixes and called for a runner for the final five overs of the innings.

Lynn also failed to appear to field when Rapids batted, his place being taken by James Sales, but the Queenslander was quick to allay any fears that the problem is a serious one.

"I have a little calf strain I reckon, nothing too major," said Lynn after going through his autograph duties for the supporters following Thursday's win.

"I don't like fielding at the best of times, so anything I can do to get out of it!

"But the body has been a bit tired, a bit weathered since I had that little setback in Manchester and Durham (he missed the Lancashire match with a tooth infection), but I am coming good.

"I do bounce back quite quickly and that's a good thing, there is plenty of strength there, so I am not worried about it.

"It is the perfect timing with the eight day break coming up before a huge clash against Lancs back here next Friday.

"I will be ready to go by then for sure."

Steelbacks coach John Sadler will certainly be keeping everything crossed that Lynn is fit for the second half of the group stage, with Steelbacks currently second in the table with six matches remaining.

As well as the two tons, the former Brisbane Heat star has also scored two half-centuries, and in his six innings to date has rattled up 379 runs at an average of 94.75 at a strike-rate of more than 166.

Thursday's superb effort came off the back of a rare failure, with Lynn having been dismissed for a golden duck in Tuesday's win over Derbyshire Falcons, and he says that is all part and parcel of being an opening batter.

"The way I look at it, it's good it happened quickly," said the 32-year-old.

"I got off, smiled, got a tap on my shoulder to go and do the drugs test, did that, and thought what else do you want me to do? I was expecting a screw in my tyre in the morning.

"But it happens, it is Twenty20 cricket, and that's the beauty of the game, you get to bounce back so quickly.

"It happens in the game, and for me, the more you dwell on it, the more you get down, but it is a game of cricket.