Steelbacks sign Australian all-rounder Ashton Agar for Vitality Blast stint

Ashton Agar has signed a four-match deal with Northants Steelbacks

Northants Steelbacks have signed Australia Test and limited overs star Ashton Agar to play in four matches in the Vitality Blast.

Agar will join the club after the completion of the T20 World Cup, and will replace Sikandar Raza when the Zimbabawe captain heads off on national duty for his country in a five-match series against India.

Part of Australia's T20 World Cup winning squad in 2021, Agar brings a wealth of experience to the Steelbacks and is eager to be linking up with the squad towards the back end of the group stages

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm delighted to be joining the Steelbacks in the Blast this year," said Agar.

"There's a really exciting mix of players in the squad and hopefully we're in a really strong position in the table when I join."

As well as a T20 World Cup win, the 30-year-old has won the Big Bash with the Scorchers and has represented his country 47 times in T20 internationals, taking 48 wickets with best figures of six for 30.

Steelbacks head coach John Sadler is delighted to get someone of Agar's quality in to replace Raza while he's away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ashton is a remarkable player with a real ability to change and win matches," said Sadler.

"He's got a winning mindset, has played at the highest level and we're delighted to get someone of his calibre to the club.

"Hopefully he can contribute some good performances and win us some games when he joins up with us.

"We've got a real like for like replacement in Ashton which is great so we're pleased with the business we've done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously the Zimbabwe series was announced after we signed Sikandar which is a shame but we've still got him for eight games at the start, then for the last two games and we're very excited about that."

Aussie Agar's first game will be on July 5, and his last game will be away to Durham on July 14, with Raza returning for the final two group fixtures.