Steelbacks fans urged to pre-book tickets as big crowd expected for Lightning clash

A bumper crowd is expected for the Steelbacks' Friday night clash with Lancashire Lightning

More than 70 per cent of tickets have already been sold for the Wantage Road showdown which sees North Group leaders Lancashire take on the second-placed Steelbacks, with the action starting at 6.30pm.

The match is the first Friday night Blast fixture since the opening home fixture against Durham, and it could be close to a sell-out at Wantage Road.

Crowds have been decent at the County Ground for the tournament so far, but with the past three games all being in midweek, they haven't been of the packed variety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That could all change for the Steelbacks' final three home matches that all come in the next eight days, with Northants hoping to extend their impressive run of four straight victories on home soil.

Friday date with Lightning is followed by a home clash with third-placed Birmingham Bears next Wednesday before fellow top-four contenders Yorkshire Phoenix come to town for another Friday night under the lights (June 24).

And Josh Cobb is hoping the fans turn out in big numbers to make sure 'a loud night' welcomes Lightning on Friday, and then the Bears and Vikings next week.

"After the Jubilee weekend, the crowds were a little bit down on what we had hoped," admitted the Steelbacks skipper.

"But having won four from four at home we are looking forward to Friday.

"I am hearing there will be a few more in and hopefully we can make it a really loud night."

Tickets for the Lightning clash and the Steelbacks' other two remaining home fixtures are available to buy at https://www.northantscrickettickets.com/select_seats.aspx?perfid=363