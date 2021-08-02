Spinner White gets the Hundred call as he is snapped up by Welsh Fire

Graeme White will miss the rest of the Steelbacks' Royal London One Day Cup campaign after being called up by Welsh Fire for The Hundred

Experienced left-arm spinner Graeme White has been selected by the Welsh Fire franchise, and that means he'll be teaming up with his Steelbacks skipper Josh Cobb.

White is actually the official squad replacement for hard-hitting opening batsman Jonny Bairstow, who started the competition as the Fire skipper.

But the Yorkshire man's surprise call-up to the England Test squad means he misses the rest of the ECB's new competition, and White, who is also a big-hitter with the bat, has got the call.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as being reunited with Cobb, there is a very familiar face in charge of Fire as they will be captained for the rest of the tournament by White's former Northants team-mate, Ben Duckett.

White turned 34 in April, but he has long-been seen as a white ball specialist, and during this season's Vitality Blast he replaced David Willey as the Steelbacks all-time leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket.

His Hundred call-up is great for the player, but will be a frustration for coach John Sadler as he was set to play a key role in the Steelbacks team as they bid to reach the knockout stages of the Royal London One Day Cup.

White becomes the fourth Steelbacks player to be involved in The Hundred.

Cobb is also at Welsh Fire, while Adam Rossington is with London Spirit and Brandon Glover with the Oval Invincibles.

Both Cobb and Rossington have featured for their sides, with Rossington hammering a superb 45 from just 21 balls in their defeat to Southern Brave at Lord's on Sunday.

Glover has yet to feature for the Invincibles, who are scheduled to play Welsh Fire at the Kia Oval on Monday night.

As well as the four players involved, the Steelbacks have also lost head coach David Ripley to the London Spirit staff, and he is currently running things for the Lord's-based side as boss Shane Warne has been hit by Covid-19.

The Steelbacks have won one, lost one and had two matches rained off so far in the One Day Cup, but they are still very much in the frame for a top three spot and progression to the knockout stages.