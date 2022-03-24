Sanderson stars as Northamptonshire bowlers impress at Leicester

Ben Sanderson claimed three wickets in his 10 overs at Grace Road

Day two at Grace Road got off to a dramatic start as seam bowler Sanderson struck with the sixth ball of the day, bowling Hassan Azad for three.

On the same pitch that the Northants batters had enjoyed themselves on just 24 hours earlier, it was to prove to be a day of struggle for the Foxes.

Sanderson was the main man for the County, snaffling Sam Evans down the leg side where Harry Gouldstone claimed the catch, and then pinning Nick Welch straight in front for a clear lbw.

The 33-year-old closed out his spell having claimed three for 19 from 10 overs.

Also in the wickets were Gareth Berg (1-22 from eight overs), Jack White (1-24 from nine) and Luke Procter, who produced two absolute peaches to clean bowl Louis Kimber for 41 and Tom Scriven for 16.

Procter ended the day with figures of two for 26 from 13 overs.

The Foxes recovered from 101 for seven to reach 151 without further loss, before Azad was out for the second time in the day, this time to Saif Zaib for 36.

James Sales then got in on the act as Welch also suffered a second dismissal, and he also removed Ben Mike to finish with two for 38 from 10 overs.

Leicestershire ended the day on 187 having lost 11 wickets in all.