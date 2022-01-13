Sales shines with bat and ball as England warm up for World Cup in style

James Sales claimed three for 14 in England's World Cup warm-up win over Papua New Guinea

Sales produced the goods with bat and ball as England thrashed Papua New Guinea Under-19s by 281 runs in Basseterre on St Kitts & Nevis.

England's tournament begins on Sunday (Jan 16) when they take on reigning champions Bangladesh, and they will go into that game in good spirits after their warm-up victory.

And Sales will surely be one of the first names on the team-sheet after making his mark in the warm-up.

Batting at eight, Sales slammed 46 from just 31 balls, hitting three sixes along the way, to elevate England's total to an imposing 359 for seven in their 50 overs.

Earlier, skipper Tom Prest had hit 91, George Thomas 90 and Jacob Bethell 78.

Pace bowler Sales then opened the bowling for his country, and ripped out three of the top four as he claimed three for 14 from five overs.

Papua New Guinea never recovered from that early blast and were eventually bowled out for just 78.

Bangladesh also warmed up for Sunday's showdown in impressive style as they saw off Zimbabwe by 155 runs on Duckworth-Lewis.

The world champions made 277 all out and then dismissed Zimbabwe for 110.

After Sunday's tough-looking opener, England take on Canada next Tuesday (Jan 18) and then wrap up their Group A stage matches with a clash with the United Arab Emirates on Thursday (Jan 20).