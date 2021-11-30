Sales makes his mark as England Under-19s get Sri Lanka series off to winning start

Northamptonshire youngster James Sales

The Northamptonshire youngster helped rescue the England innings with the bat.

The tourists were rocking at 178 for six when Sales walked to the crease, and he kept his cool to hit a crucial unbeaten 28 from 40 balls to help steer Richard Dawson's side to a competitive 242 all out in 49.3 overs.

And that proved to be too many for Sri Lanka, who were bowled out for 217 in reply, with Sales bowling four wicketless overs for 16 runs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home side buckled under the pressure as they slumped from 216 for six, losing their final four wickets for just one run.

Top performer with the ball for England was Joshua Boyden who claimed three for 27 - all three of his wickets claimed in the 47th over - while Josh Baker, Tom Prest and Rehan Ahmed all took two wickets apiece.

With the bat, William Luxton hit 44 and James Rew 40.