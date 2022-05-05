Sadler knows 'the runs will flow' for skipper Vasconcelos

Northamptonshire skipper Ricardo Vasconcelos has struggled for runs so far this season

The County head coach insists he 'has no concerns whatsoever' over the 24-year-old's lack of serious impact at the top of the order so far this season, saying he is 'too good a player' for that run to continue.

In his five innings so far this summer, Vasconcelos, who was Northants' leading run-scorer in first-class cricket last season, has managed to score 74 runs at an average of 14.8, with a top score of 29.

Vasconcelos was handed the red-ball captaincy on the eve of the new season in place of Adam Rossington and has done a good job to lead his team to three draws in their opening three matches against Gloucestershire, .

The only downside so far has been the absence of the usual amount of runs to kick the innings off from the elegant left-hander, but the plus has been that Will Young has been in such great form at the other end.

But Sadler knows Vasconcelos will soon get in on the act, and says every opening batsman has to go through similar spells.

Asked about Vasconcelos' batting form so far, the head coach said: "I have no concerns whatsoever.

"His runs will flow and when they do it will be a pleasure to watch.

"He is too good a player for those runs not to come, and this can happen sometimes.

"You get nicked off a couple of times at the top of the order, it is what can happen.

"But Ricardo is working hard behind the scenes and I am very confident those runs will flow at some point.

"Batting at the top of the order is hard work."