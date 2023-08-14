Sadler calls on Steelbacks to maintain momentum after third successive win

The Steelbacks were six-wicket winners at Durham as opener Prithvi Shaw again showed his class, smashing a stunning unbeaten 125.

It helped Northants chase down Durham's 198 all out, in which Luke Procter took four for 34, in just 25.4 overs.

And now the Steelbacks will look to add more points to their Metro Bank One-Day Cup tally when they host Worcestershire on Wednesday.

John Sadler (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"Obviously Prithvi Shaw is going to take the headlines and rightfully so he was incredible, but, as a team unit, it was a brilliant all-round performance," Sadler said.

"We started superbly with the ball with Tom Taylor and Jack White on a pitch that did a little bit.

"Then we had good partnerships with the ball.

"We finished well and we took our catches, so it was a pretty good all-round performance.

"Winning breeds confidence, but now we've got to go and win a game where Prithvi doesn't smash it everywhere.

"The lads are in a good place and it shows on the field after winning three games on the bounce.

"We've got some momentum and we'll enjoy this victory, but we've got to go again on Wednesday.

"Luke Procter has been in great form. We know what he brings to the team as a competitor and a leader. He's been brilliant for us so far in the competition so long may it continue. "

Shaw added the 125 not out to his 244 against Somerset last Wednesday.

And Sadler said: "Humble is the perfect word to describe Prithvi Shaw. He's gracious and respectful, he's loved being a part of the team. We're loving having him here as well.

"His skill speaks for itself, he's a superstar. He's as good as I've seen in 25 years of playing this game. He's up there with the best in terms of ball-striking.

"He genuinely wants to win games of cricket and has been a star in the dressing room."

Shaw proved too good for the Durham bowlers, leaving the hosts heavily beaten.

And Durham coach Ryan Campbell said: "The lads looked like they couldn't find their timing and throw in some poor cricket and you end up having to defend 199.

"You still think you're in the game and we wanted to put on a good performance. But, one bloke (Shaw) was batting on a different pitch. We gave him a couple of chances and he made us pay.

"Full credit to Northants, they totally outplayed us today.

"We'll look inwards and see what's going on because they're were too many half-volleys from the spinners, and that sums up our day.

"When you're defending a small score you have to put players under pressure.

"No disrespect to Northants but their batting has been misfiring a little bit this year, so we needed to take a couple of early wickets, especially Shaw.

"We didn't do it and now we find ourselves up against it. We're probably going to have to win our last three games to qualify.

"We're trying to get a couple of our players back from The Hundred because they are sitting on the bench.

"Hopefully, we can see a few faces pop up for us on Thursday. If that's not the case so be it.