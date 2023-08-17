News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Overstone come through Finals Day to clinch Northants League’s T20 Plate

Overstone Park clinched the Hevey Building Suppliers Northants Cricket League’s T20 Plate after they emerged victorious on Finals Day last Sunday.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 17th Aug 2023, 07:36 BST- 2 min read

The final ended up being an all-Premier Division affair as Overstone defeated hosts Wollaston by eight wickets.

The first semi-final of the day saw Wollaston book their spot with an eight-run success over Division Two outfit Kettering Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Batting first, Wollaston put 150-8 on the board from their 20 overs with Steve Musgrave (42), Prasanna Chandran (29), Ashton Musgrave (27) and Mark Carter (21) scoring well while Guven Kooner (3-10) impressed with the ball for Kettering.

It was a good day for Overstone Park as they clinched the NCL T20 Plate. Pictures by Finbarr CarrollIt was a good day for Overstone Park as they clinched the NCL T20 Plate. Pictures by Finbarr Carroll
It was a good day for Overstone Park as they clinched the NCL T20 Plate. Pictures by Finbarr Carroll
Most Popular

In reply, Kettering were chasing a reduced target of 129 but fell eight runs short on 121-9, despite the efforts of Lewis Ward (35), Kooner (25) and Jackson Dilena (23) as Steve Musgrave (3-15) completed an impressive all-round display.

The second semi-final had a more decisive result as Overstone beat MK Air by 47 runs.

Jordan Capel struck an unbeaten 71 and Vikesh Patel added 55 as Overstone reached 176-4 from their 20 overs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In reply, MK fell well short as they were dismissed for 129 with Capel, Matthew Jones and Sheel Patel all taking two wickets apiece.

A Wollaston wicket falls during the NCL T20 Plate finalA Wollaston wicket falls during the NCL T20 Plate final
A Wollaston wicket falls during the NCL T20 Plate final

The final also produced a decisive result, although it was a high-scoring encounter.

Ashton Musgrave led the way with 66 and Nathan Dawson added an unbeaten 32 as Wollaston closed on an impressive 162-8 from 20 overs with Hitesh Patel (3-15) and Capel (2-17) being the pick of the Overstone bowlers.

But Overstone made what looked like a tough run chase look quite straightforward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sam Wood struck 38 at the top of the order and then it became the Vikesh Patel and Capel show.

Wollaston celebrate a wicket during their semi-final win over KetteringWollaston celebrate a wicket during their semi-final win over Kettering
Wollaston celebrate a wicket during their semi-final win over Kettering

They shared an unbeaten stand of 104 with Vikesh finishing 62 not out while Capel completed a fine day with 41 not out to seal victory on 163-2 with seven balls to spare and ensure it was Overstone who lifted the Plate.

The date for the final of the NCL T20 Cup, meanwhile, has now been confirmed.

Loddington & Mawsley and Stony Stratford won their respective semi-finals on the original Finals Day but the weather ensured the final itself could not take place.

It will now be held at Loddington on Sunday, September 3 (1pm start).

Related topics:Premier Division