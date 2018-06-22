Career-best figures for Hutton as Northants claim first Championship win of the season

Brett Hutton claimed career-best bowling figures of eight for 57 as Northants thrashed Gloucestershire to claim their first Specsavers County Championship Division Two win of the season at the County Ground on Friday.

David Ripley’s men, who had failed to win any of their first five championship matches of the campaign to sit bottom of the table, needed just 32 minutes on the third day to wrap up a 10-wicket victory at a sun-kissed Wantage Road.

Having resisted on the second evening on Thursday to take the game into day three, Gloucestershire could last only another 17 balls to be bowled out for 250, leaving a target of just 31 that Ben Duckett knocked off himself in just four overs.

Hutton picked up where he left off on Thursday, and removed the final two wickets within three balls to finish with his eight-wicket haul and finish with the the third-best figures for a Northants bowler since the turn of the century.

Matt Taylor only added a single to his overnight 37 before pushing at a length ball and edging to second slip where Richard Levi dived to his right to take a sharp catch.

Last man Chris Liddle then lost his off stump for a duck leaving Craig Miles stranded on 38 not out.

The chase was over very quickly as Duckett played an emphatic extra-cover drive off Miles, a flick through mid-wicket and two top-edged pulls over the wicketkeeper’s head.

Another pull off Miles took Northants to within one hit of victory before an outside edge found the third man fence to complete the win.

Northants take 21 points from the match and now head to Glamorgan on Monday.