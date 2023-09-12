Northants' survival hopes hanging by a thread as rain intervenes at Edgbaston

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Relentless drizzle from a leaden Birmingham sky left Edgbaston sodden and the match frozen in only its second innings – Warwickshire on 142 for four in reply to 250 – with just one day left.

Northamptonshire’s frustration only increased as, while they watch the drizzle fall on the Second City, there was play at Canterbury and Kent took advantage by overpowering Nottinghamshire.