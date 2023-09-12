News you can trust since 1931
Northants' survival hopes hanging by a thread as rain intervenes at Edgbaston

Northamptonshire’s Division One status hangs by a thread after the third day of their LV=Insurance County Championship visit to Warwickshire was washed out.
By Brian Halford
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST
Relentless drizzle from a leaden Birmingham sky left Edgbaston sodden and the match frozen in only its second innings – Warwickshire on 142 for four in reply to 250 – with just one day left.

Northamptonshire’s frustration only increased as, while they watch the drizzle fall on the Second City, there was play at Canterbury and Kent took advantage by overpowering Nottinghamshire.

The visitors need to deliver something spectacular on the final day against a Warwickshire side which can, if they wish, bat without taking risks in pursuit of bonus points.

