Northants Steelbacks' signing Jimmy Neesham's career in numbers

Jimmy Neesham on the attack for New Zealand

The 31-year-old all-rounder has forged a reputation as being one of the most effective white-ball players in world cricket.

He has represented New Zealand in both red and white ball cricket, but it is in the shorter forms of the game that he has excelled.

Neesham has been signed up for the duration of the Steelbacks' Blast campaign, and here we take a look at the star all-rounder's career in numbers... numbers he will be hoping to add to and improve during his stint at the County Ground.

Jimmy Neesham celebrates taking a wicket for the Black Caps

Name: James Douglas Sheahan Neesham (known as Jimmy)

Born: September 17, 1990 in Auckland, New Zealand

Batting style: Left hand bat

Bowling style: Right-arm medium fast

Jimmy Neesham played for Essex Eagles in the 2021 Blast tournament

Playing role: All-rounder

Previous UK clubs: Derbyshire, Kent, Essex, Welsh Fire

New Zealand Test caps: 12 (709 runs at 33.76; 14 wickets at 48.21)

Test centuries: 2 (Highest score 137no)

Test 50s: 4

Best Test bowling: 3-42

New Zealand ODI appearances: 66 (1,320 runs at 28.69; 68 wickets at 31.45)

ODI 50s: 6 (Highest score 97no)

Best ODI bowling: 5-27

New Zealand T20 international appearances: 38 (416 runs at 21.89, strike-rate 151.82; 21 wickets at 27.9)

T20I Highest score: 48no

Best T20I bowling: 3-16

First-class appearances: 66 (3,249 runs at 32.16; 120 wickets at 32/95)

First-class centuries: 5 (Highest score 147)

First-class 50s: 17

Best FC bowling: 5-65 (two four-wicket hauls)

List A apperances: 128 (3,083 runs at 34.25; 143 wickets at 28.16)

List A centuries: 2 (Highest score 120no)

List A 50s: 18

Best List A bowling: 5-27 (six four-wicket hauls)

T20 appearances: 178 appearances (2,338 runs at 22.92, strike-rate 137.69; 155 wickets at 25.40)

T20 50s: 5 (Highest score 59no)