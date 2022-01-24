Northants Steelbacks' signing Jimmy Neesham's career in numbers
Northants Steelbacks have signed New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham for this summer's Vitality T20 Blast campaign.
The 31-year-old all-rounder has forged a reputation as being one of the most effective white-ball players in world cricket.
He has represented New Zealand in both red and white ball cricket, but it is in the shorter forms of the game that he has excelled.
Neesham has been signed up for the duration of the Steelbacks' Blast campaign, and here we take a look at the star all-rounder's career in numbers... numbers he will be hoping to add to and improve during his stint at the County Ground.
Name: James Douglas Sheahan Neesham (known as Jimmy)
Born: September 17, 1990 in Auckland, New Zealand
Batting style: Left hand bat
Bowling style: Right-arm medium fast
Playing role: All-rounder
Previous UK clubs: Derbyshire, Kent, Essex, Welsh Fire
New Zealand Test caps: 12 (709 runs at 33.76; 14 wickets at 48.21)
Test centuries: 2 (Highest score 137no)
Test 50s: 4
Best Test bowling: 3-42
New Zealand ODI appearances: 66 (1,320 runs at 28.69; 68 wickets at 31.45)
ODI 50s: 6 (Highest score 97no)
Best ODI bowling: 5-27
New Zealand T20 international appearances: 38 (416 runs at 21.89, strike-rate 151.82; 21 wickets at 27.9)
T20I Highest score: 48no
Best T20I bowling: 3-16
First-class appearances: 66 (3,249 runs at 32.16; 120 wickets at 32/95)
First-class centuries: 5 (Highest score 147)
First-class 50s: 17
Best FC bowling: 5-65 (two four-wicket hauls)
List A apperances: 128 (3,083 runs at 34.25; 143 wickets at 28.16)
List A centuries: 2 (Highest score 120no)
List A 50s: 18
Best List A bowling: 5-27 (six four-wicket hauls)
T20 appearances: 178 appearances (2,338 runs at 22.92, strike-rate 137.69; 155 wickets at 25.40)
T20 50s: 5 (Highest score 59no)
Best T20 bowling: 4-24 (two four-wicket hauls)