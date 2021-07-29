Northants pay tribute to club great as Somerset clash is named the David Capel Memorial Day

David Capel pictured getting ready to play for England against India in 1989

County legend Capel sadly passed away last September at the age of just 57, suffering from an aggressive brain tumour.

There were emotional scenes both at Edgbaston, where the Steelbacks played their first match following his death, and the County Ground in the days following his passing,

as players, family, friends and officials paid their respects.

David Capel was the Northants head coach for seven years

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was no chance for the club’s supporters to pay their tributes to a man who served Northants with distinction as both a player and coach for more than 30 years.

Born in Northampton and hailing from Roade, Capel joined his home county as a teenager in 1980, and went on to play for the club for 18 years, earning international honours for England along the way.

He then progressed into the coaching set-up, before becoming head coach of the first team from 2006 to 2012.

For the match against Somerset, the club are inviting the Capel family and their friends to the County Ground, to remember 'Capes' and celebrate his life and time with the club.

The Northants players and staff pay tribute to David Capel at the County Ground last September

The day will also be supporting the Brain Tumour Charity and they will have a presence around the ground on the day.

“David was a county man through and through,” said Capel’s daughter, Jennifer Woods.

“He loved nothing more than seeing a great crowd watch Northants play well.

“We are grateful to Northamptonshire County Cricket Club for holding the memorial cricket match in honour of David, and we welcome friends, family and supporters to celebrate David’s life and time at Northamptonshire Cricket Club.

The Steelbacks' match against Somerset on August 8 will be the David Capel Memorial Day

“David loved his time as a player and coach at Northampton and we could think of no better place to celebrate his life.

“David passed away in September 2020 from an aggressive brain tumour.

“The Brain Tumour Charity will have a presence at the County Ground on August 8, and we hope to raise some money for this amazing charity.”

The club are hoping that as many fans can get to the game as possible to celebrate the life of somebody who gave so much to Northants.

Tickets are now available, priced at £15 for adults and £7 for juniors, and the club will be donating £1 from each ticket purchased to the Brain Tumour charity.

As well as the memorial match, the club have also announced a charity golf day in Capel’s honour in September.

A statement read: “We are excited to hold the David Capel Charity Golf Day on September 23, 2021, to raise funds for The Brain Tumour Charity.

“If anyone wishes to make a contribution to, or sponsor the Golf Day, please contacts us on [email protected]

“Donations can be made by using our Just Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/davidcapelcharitygolfday