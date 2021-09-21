Northants lose 15 wickets in one crazy day as Essex close in on quickfire victory

Essex bowler Sam Cook ended the first day's play with career-best match figures of nine for 29 - and he's not finished yet!

The County, in David Ripley's final game as head coach, were skittled for 81 after winning the toss – with Cook grabbing five for 21 and his 50th scalp of the season – before Essex were restricted to 170 and an 89-run first-innings lead.

The hapless visitors then lost five wickets against the new ball to end the day 23 for five, a deficit of 66, with Essex knowing a victory will hand them the Division Two trophy.

Cook ended with incredible day figures of nine for 29, already a career-best.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having won the toss and batted, Ricardo Vasconcelos was the first of seven leg before victims – a joint record for Essex – before Porter pinned him in the third over.

Luke Procter saw his off stump cartwheeling backwards, Rob Keogh was lbw to Cook and Saif Zaib plumb in front to Shane Snater – the visitors 36 for four.

Gay showed skill in his innings – mixing five boundaries with vague stickability – although was slow to get his bat down to be lbw to Porter.

Josh Cobb, on his first red-ball appearance in two years, handed Cook his 50th scalp of the season when he was lbw before Tom Taylor edged behind three balls later.

Skipper Adam Rossington swept a six but was lbw next ball, Simon Kerrigan was lbw to give Cook his fifth and then Porter rounded off the innings by producing an edge off James Sales’ bat, which flew to Alastair Cook at first slip.

During the lunch interval, Essex bid farewell to club legend Ryan ten Doeschate and retired the No.27 shirt – the Holland international returning after 19 seasons at the county.

Despite it being high-quality bowling rather than gremlins in the pitch that cost Northants, Essex attacked in reply.

They had wiped out the County's total by the end of the 15th over, however had lost their first four wickets by the same point.

Nick Browne lasted until the sixth over when he edged to first slip, Essex having already scored 39, before Alastair Cook edged Taylor to third slip.

Josh Rymell was bowled through the gate by Procter and Lawrence – standing in as captain with Tom Westley’s wife expecting the couple’s first child – was caught by substitute fielder Gareth Berg after a 999mph innings fully of wristy shot play.

Michael Pepper and Simon Harmer both tamely edged to point, Paul Walter played over a straight ball to be bowled by Taylor, Snater and Sam Cook tickled behind and Wheater rounded off the innings when he was bowled for 34.

Taylor and Jack White both claimed four-wicket hauls, while there was a couple for Procter

Essex won a first-innings lead and in 13 evening overs managed to make inroads as Vasconcelos was lbw to Cook and Gay flicked Porter behind.