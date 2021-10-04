Northants hand rookie contracts to talented young trio

Freddie Heldreich

The trio join James Sales as graduates of Northamptonshire’s Talent Pathway to have been awarded contracts this year.

And Academy director Kevin Innes is delighted to see the programme delivering talented players.

“Over the last couple of years we’ve had a lot of good players come through the junior setup which is really pleasing," Innes said.

“James and Gouldy have come all the way through the pathway, Northamptonshire boys born and bred, and now both following in their father’s footsteps at this club.”

And Northants head coach John Sadler says the recent contracts are a credit to Innes and the system.

“It’s a great sign for the club to be producing our own high quality, local talent," Sadler said.

"These lads are all a credit to Kev Innes and the Academy system we’ve got at Northamptonshire.

“They all deserve the rookie deals they’ve been offered and have bright futures in the game but obviously we fully respect and support their education and university commitments too.

“We’re looking forward to supporting and helping them develop their careers over the coming years.”

Heldreich and Gouldstone both had opportunities in the first team this summer, impressing with important contributions in all formats.

Gouldstone secured an unlikely draw for a nine-man Northants against Glamorgan, batting for more than four hours to post his maiden first-class half century, while Heldreich’s left-arm wrist-spin consistently delivered wickets in white ball cricket.

Innes was full of praise for the trio, highlighting the different options he believes they offer to the Northants squad.

“All three are fantastic cricketers and they all approach the game differently.” Innes said.

“Gus Miller is a hard hitting batter who bowls good heavy lengths and is a great slip catcher.

"Harry Gouldstone has been our most prolific run-scorer in age group cricket and is very tidy behind the stumps with a level headed mentality.