Northants facing tough final day as they bid to claim first win of the season

Ben Sanderson claimed two wickets for Northamptonshire

Captain Shan Masood struck a combative, unbeaten 82 to put Yorkshire firmly in the driving seat at the end of a frustrating, rain-shortened third day of this Vitality County Championship match at Wantage Road.

Pressing the accelerator, the Yorkshire captain helped the White Rose extend their advantage over Northamptonshire to 217 runs as they closed on 156 for five in their second innings when play was finally called off for the day.

With rain clouds circling throughout the day, Masood seemed intent on building a sizable lead as quickly as possible, clubbing three sixes and eight boundaries to set up an intriguing final day on Monday.

For Northamptonshire, while overseas bowler Siddharth Kaul (2-71) was punished when he erred in width, Masood cutting him crisply for three fours, he claimed two scalps including the key wicket of first innings centurion Adam Lyth, lbw for 33.

Worryingly for Northants, pace bowler Jack White failed to appear during the day.

White is playing his first match of the season after injuring his ankle on the pre-season trip to South Africa.

When play got under way on Sunday, 15 minutes late after overnight rain, Ben Sanderson (2-29) took no time to pick up his second wicket of the innings after removing nightwatchman Dominic Leech late last evening. In just the second over of the morning today he enticed Finlay Bean to edge behind without scoring.

Masood though was quickly into his work against Kaul before the wet weather returned to force an early lunch.

After Lyth fell after the interval, Masood on drove Kaul through midwicket and then targeted the spin of Rob Keogh, pulling a short one for six and smashing him down the ground for another maximum before reaching his half-century off 72 deliveries.

Masood was gifted a life on 50 when Ricardo Vasconelos missed a tough chance at third slip, diving in front of Emilio Gay at second.

Yorkshire had to call for the physio when Masood was squared up by a delivery from Sanderson and sustained a freak wrist injury as he attempted to play a shot. After treatment though, Masood was soon back into his stride. He dispatched Keogh for another six over long-off and pulled Kaul for a four and six off consecutive deliveries.

His partnership of 67 in 17 overs with James Wharton (20) came to an end when Wharton was adjudged lbw to one from Justin Broad which might just have been missing leg stump. Yorkshire then lost another wicket in the next over when George Hill (4) edged behind off Kaul.