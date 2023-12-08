Northants bring in Smith as new batting coach
The former professional player scored more than 9,000 runs in his career, having represented South Africa Under-19’s along with spells in county cricket for Derbyshire and Essex.
And Smith said: “I’m really looking forward to this new challenge and for the chance to work with such a talented bunch of cricketers and staff.
“I hope my enthusiasm and knowledge will bring the best out of the players and bring the results the fans want.”
Northants head coach John Sadler is excited about what Smith will bring to the group.
“His knowledge and expertise shone through and he’s already done a lot of work on our batters so he’s able to hit the ground running in January.” Sadler said.
“We have a very exciting group of batters who, as a unit, were under-par last year.
"With the additions we’ve made to the squad, competition for places is very strong and I’m sure Greg work closely with everyone and get the best out of them.”