Northamptonshire to host Cardiff UCCE and Durham in pre-season friendlies

Northants return to action at the County Ground on March 28

The County will also travel to neighbours Leicestershire for a two-day match - with that encounter now just 13 days away on March 23!

Northants are currently on a 10-day training camp in South Africa, but on their return on March 17 they will quickly be back out in the middle at Grace Road.

John Sadler's team will take on the Foxes in a two-day friendly on March 23 and 24, before the first action of the summer takes place at the County Ground on Monday, March 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants start their pre-season friendlies against Leicestershire at Grace Road on March 23

The annual university fixture is against Cardiff UCCE and will be played over three days at Wantage Road.

Northants will then complete their pre-season preparations with another two-day hit out against Durham in Northampton, with that clash starting on Thursday, March 31.

Both fixtures at the County Ground will be open to spectators, with admission free of charge.

They will also be live streamed via the club website.

Leicestershire have also confirmed gates will be open at Grace Road for both days, however a live stream will not be available.