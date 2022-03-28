Northamptonshire sign wicket-keeper Lewis McManus on loan

Lewis McManus has signed a four-week loan deal at Northamptonshire

The 27-year-old will be at the County Ground for an initial four-week spell, and will make his debut for the club in Monday's home pre-season encounter with Cardiff UCCE.

Adam Rossington was replaced as red ball captain for the 2022 campaign by Ricardo Vasconcelos last week, and following that news it has been confirmed Rossington is currently 'unavailable for selection'.

That being the case, Northants have moved quickly to temporarily replace the former Middlesex man with the signing of McManus.

Hailing from Dorset, McManus has made 55 first-class appearances in his career to date, scoring one century and nine half-centuries.

He has scored 1,876 runs at an average of 27.18, with a top score of 132 not out, while with the gloves he has claimed 122 catches and made 13 stumpings.

“I’m really excited to be joining Northamptonshire on loan and can’t wait to get started,” said McManus.

“The club has a great history and some really quality players. I’m looking forward to being a part of what will hopefully be a successful season.”

Northants head coach John Sadler is pleased to have McManus on board, and said: "Lewis is a highly skilled cricketer with first division experience so we’re delighted to have him.

“He’s a player with a great attitude and we think he’ll fit in really well with us.”

McManus was a regular in the Hampshire first-class starting line-up last summer, but has been knocked down the pecking order at the south coast club by the winter signing of former Sussex captain and wicket-keeper batsman Ben Brown.