Northamptonshire overseas signing Will Young in the runs for New Zealand

Will Young departs after being dismissed for 69 against Bangladesh

The 29-year-old, who will join the County for their LV= Insurance County Championship campaign in April, dug in to score a belligerent 69 from 172 balls as the Kiwis battled to stay in the game on day four.

Young opened the batting with the Black Caps facing a first innings deficit of 130 and helped them into the lead and to a promising position of 136 for two, before a late clatter of wickets left the home side on 147 for five - a lead of just 17 runs going into the final day.

Young was eventually dismissed after 240 minutes at the crease, becoming one of four victims for seam bowler Ebadot Hossain, who ended the day with figures of four for 39 from 17 overs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants overseas recruit Young had also gone past 50 in New Zealand' s first innings effort of 328 all out, the right-hander scoring 52 from 135 balls.

Young has now scored four half-centuries in his past eight Test innings, having also hit 89 in the first Test against India in November and 82 against England at Edgbaston in June.