Northamptonshire coach Sadler delighted to land 'world class' batsman Young

Will Young has signed for Northants for the 2022 season

The 29-year-old New Zealander has put pen to paper on a season-long contract at Wantage Road, and will bolster the County's batting line-up as they bid to make a big impression in the LV= County Championship Division One next summer.

With both Alex Wakely and Richard Levi having left the club in 2021, Sadler was keen to bring in somebody to add quality and experience to the club's batting line-up, and he believes Young is the 'perfect fit'.

“A couple of senior batters have moved on this year and are no longer with us for various reasons," said Sadler, who took over as head coach from David Ripley at the end of last season.

"So it was really important we filled that void of a senior batter to bat up the top of the order, and we feel like Will is a brilliant option for us."

Young has already made five Test appearances for his country, including two in the recent series against India.

In the drawn first Test he made a career Test best of 89, and is somebody who has the hunger and desire to now really build his career.

And that was something that was very important to Sadler, who feels any overseas signing has to offer something to the club not just on the pitch, but off it as well.

"He wants to come over and enhance his own game as well as add value to our side, so he’s just a perfect fit," said the 40-year-old, who is delighted to finally land a player he has been tracking for a while now.

"He’s world class," declared Sadler.

"He’s an international player who played beautifully last week in the Test matches, but we’ve had our eyes on him for a good couple of months really since the end of the season."

As for Young, he says he is 'very excited' to sign on the dotted line for Northants, and believes an extended spell in English cricket can only be a benefit to him as he looks to enhance his career.

The New Plymouth-born player, who turns out for Central Districts in Kiwi domestic cricket, did enjoy a short stint at Durham last season.

He played four Championship matches in April, and managed to scored two centuries in seven innings, so has proved he can make runs in UK conditions.

“I am very excited to sign with Northamptonshire for the 2022 season.” said Young.

“I see it as a fantastic opportunity for me to continue to learn about the conditions in the UK but also to add as much as I can to the Northamptonshire environment.

“There certainly seems to be some great skill and talent within the team. I hope to help bring as much success as possible to the club this summer.”