NCL SPECIAL: Collins steers Saints to victory over Brixworth

Joe Collins top scored for Saints as they secured a 12-run success against Brixworth last Saturday.

Collins claimed 43 as Saints were skittled out for 206, with Callum Guest grabbing four wickets for Brixworth.

But the home side couldn’t get over the line in reply as they fell short in their allotted 50 overs.

Afaq Babar bagged two for 32, with an unbeaten 74 from William Thomas proving in vain for Brixworth as they ended the day on 194 for seven.

Tom Webb took three for 19 as Old Northamptonians continued their title charge by beating Wollaston by 70 runs.

Wollaston were all out for just 94 in reply as Webb, Rob White (2-21) and Toby Mitchell (2-25) did the damage. Earlier, No.10 Tyler Mills top scored for ONs with an unbeaten 28 in a total of 164 for nine.

Horton House claimed a four-wicket win against Rushton as William Knibbs impressed with a haul of five for 27 and Ben Jordan bagged three for 21.

Rushton were all out for 150 and Horton hunted that down thanks to 67 from Sean Mulvey, 36 from Andrew Neate and an unbeaten 33 from Harry Dube.

Vikesh Patel smashed a sensational 133 for division one leaders Overstone Park as they beat Loddington & Mawsley by 46 runs.

Guy Sunter added 50 as Overstone made it to 271 for eight before bowling the opposition out for for 225.

Daniel Adams delivered three for 22 with the ball, as Matthew Cannon (3-49) and Daniel Webb (2-26) also chipped in.

Old Northamptonians IIs were eight-wicket winners against Wellingborough Town. James Hill delivered an unbeaten 61 in the ONs reply, with Jack Newton (50), Daniel Hill (43) and Daniel Harris (27no) also in the runs.

Earlier, Joe Moss (2-26), Tom White (2-37), James Hill (2-46) and Nicholas Cooper (2-50) grabbed two wickets apiece as Wellingborough were bowled out for 201.

Ben Arnold took four for 50, but Stony Stratford lost to Kettering Town by 46 runs.

Graham Simpson (3-27) and Alex Strong (2-33) also got some joy with the ball for Stony as they limited Kettering to 241 for nine.

But it was too much for Stony, with 41 from James Pickles proving in vain as they were bowled out for 195.

Jack Dudleston hit 46 for East Haddon but they lost by 70 runs at Burton Latimer.

Richard Whorton claimed two for 28, but Burton made it to 240 for eight and then defended their total well.

Results

Saturday, June 9

Premier Division

Brigstock 142 all out (Tom Swann 28, George Groenland 32, Mohammed Saif 4-29) lost to Peterborough Town 144-2 (Kieran Judd 28, Asim Butt 69no) by 8 wkts

Saints 206 all out (Mark Wolstenholme 33, Jack Moulsey 31, Joe Collins 43, Josh Turner 30, Callum Guest 4-35) beat Brixworth 194-7 (Harry Penberthy 30, John Bowers 36, Wiliam Thomas 74no) by 12 runs

Finedon Dolben 284 all out (Sean Davis 92, Jack Keeping 28, Chris Todd 48, Jack Chopping 51) beat Geddington 200-4 (Ben Mansell 35, Tiann Raubenheimer 66no, Jack Thurman 28no) by 84 runs

Rushton 150 all out (Ben Parker 30, William Knibbs 5-27, Ben Jordan 3-21) lost to Horton House 151-6 (Sean Mulvey 67, Andrew Neate 36, Harry Dube 33no, George Parker 4-43) by 4 wkts

Old Northamptonians 164-9 (George Arblaster 27, Tyler Mills 28no, Joshua Steggles 3-13, Christopher Perry 3-24) beat Wollaston 94 all out (Tom Webb 3-19) by 70 runs

Rushden Town 228 all out (Ben Paine 97no, Jordan Baxter 46, Ben Graves 3-24) lost to Oundle Town 231-2 (Peter Foster 88no, Ben Graves 68, Mark Hodgson 27no) by 8 wkts

Division One

Burton Latimer 240-8 (Aiden Cunningham 31, Luke Odell 73no, Terry Butt 35) beat East Haddon 170 all out (Jack Dudleston 46, James Redding 30) by 70 runs

Irthlingborough Town 50 all out (Jack Bilson 7-18, Tony Hall 3-30) lost to Desborough Town 51-0 (Simon Renshaw 28no) by 10 wkts

Kettering Town 241-9 (Rhys Linnell 51, Alex Churchill-Coleman 38, Graham Simpson 3-27, Ben Arnold 4-50) beat Stony Stratford 195 all out (James Pickles 41, Jarrod Pretorius 32, Alex Churchill-Coleman 4-53, Harrison Coe 3-39) by 46 runs

Overstone Park 271-8 (Charles Edwards 32, Vikesh Patel 133, Guy Sunter 50, Nicholas Herbert 4-61) beat Loddington & Mawsley 225 all out (Jaymesh Patel 61, Martin Prowse 29, Matthew Cannon 3-49, Daniel Adams 3-22) by 46 runs

Isham 178 all out (Dominic Barritt 61, Brandon Hawker 38, Damian Reid 27no, Matthew Cortese 4-32) beat Weekley & Warkton 142 all out (James Colson 43, Andy Stanley 31, Andrew Law 3-20, Simon Court 3-23) by 36 runs

Wellingborough Town 201 all out (Connor Gates 62, Darren Trotter 53, Lewis Kain 29no) lost to Old Northamptonians IIs 204-2 (Daniel Hill 43, Jack Newton 50, James Hill 61no, Daniel Harris 27no) by 8 wkts

Division Two

Earls Barton 207 all out (Thomas Mills 85, Kieran Starmer 34, Kyle Lawrence 37, Thomas Minney 4-60, Andy Daniels 4-48) lost to Finedon Dolben IIs 208-7 (Andy Daniels 140no, Charlie Lawrence 3-53, James McDermott 3-56) by 3 wkts

Kislingbury Temperance 278-6 (Patrick Morris 40, Pieter Pretorius 99, Eddie Fowler 68no) beat Old 139 all out (William Chilton 51, James Gaul 4-35) by 139 runs

Long Buckby 282-6 (Duncan Harris 83, Nick Smith 52, Sam Bevin 50) winning draw versus Peterborough Town IIs 196-6 (Daniel Oldham 54, Muhammed Tayyib 37no)

Rothwell Town 254-6 (Shan Devraj 64, Ben Watts 30, Rohin Thapar 73, Richard Panter 27no, Martin Quenby 4-44) winning draw versus St Crispin & Ryelands 142-9 (Thomas Robotham 28, Tom Lightfoot 52, Den Watts 3-27, Mark Albright 5-43)

Division Three

Heyford 271 all out (James Baldwin 76, Tom Robson 34, James Edwards 92no) lost to Horton House IIs 275-6 (Michael Richardson 99, Simon Dadge 54no, Stephen Finch 55no) by 4 wkts

Irchester 266-4 (Joe Morton 67, Thomas Duxson 135no) beat Geddington 153 all out (Chris Harrison 69, Charlie Gingell 42, Thomas Duxson 4-18, Nathan McDonald 3-23) by 113 runs

Rushden Town 231 all out (Anthony Jupp 68, William Liptrot 83no, Grant Timms 36) lost to Wellingborough Town 232-4 (Faz Shah 73, Mauro Saracino 30, Daniel Austin 44) by 6 wkts

Brixworth IIs 167 all out (Paul Gardner 47, Dan Wells 3-60, Harpreet Saini 3-21) lost to Weldon 170-4 (Joshua McLellan 42, Connor McAlinden 41no, Jonathan Freeman 33no) by 6 wkts

Wollaston 236-5 beat Great Oakley 158 all out by 78 runs

Division Four

Bowden 222 all out (Francis Finnermore 44, Anthony Roberts 51, Jack Bellamy 32, Cameron Banks 3-22, Paul Richardson 3-48, Toby Nevitt 3-79) beat Finedon Dolben IIIs 178 all out (Tejas Patel 52, Cameron Banks 88no) by 44 runs

Kempston Hammers 311-3 (Richard Foot 112no, Gavin Howson 46, Matthew Plowman 98no, Toby Webbley 3-49) beat Higham Ferrers Town 251 all out (Steven Materna 79, Danny Harris 121, Ashley Field 3-60, Daniel Denton 3-59) by 60 runs

Wellingborough Town IIs 277 all out (Alex Bendon 90, Sam Coleman 35, Tim Coleman 44, Clive Farrar 46, Rahul Popat-Junior 4-67) lost to Overstone Park IIs 278-4 (Ashil Patel 28, Neel Patel 45, David Pollard 109, Kunal Patel 46) by 6 wkts

Raunds Town 102 all out (Ben Simpson 31, Ian Hart 3-16, John Humphreys 4-16) lost to Podington 103-3 ( Adam Tee 27) by 7 wkts

Rushton IIs 147 all out (Dean Joy 82, James Dawson 4-17, Clive Turner 4-46) lost to West Haddon & Guilsborough 152-3 (Oscar Heath 86no) by 7 wkts

Old Northamptonians IIIs 323-5 (Tom Hogan 105, Rory Seymour 143no) beat St Crispin & Ryelands 92 all out (George Hudson 3-16, Edress Kamawal 5-21) by 231 runs

Division Five

S & L Corby 288-5 (Shaun Elliot 151, Ryan Alderson 68, Tony Thurman 31) lost to Bold Dragoon 283 all out (Marcus Bates 88, Daniel Blatch 64no, Chris Davies 48, Kudir Ali 3-41, Chris Dunn 3-53) by 5 runs

Yelvertoft 128 all out (James Martin 51, John Eccles 37, Matthew Lewis 4-13, Guru Sathyamuurthy 3-12) lost to Carrib United 92 all out (Aaron Ellis 7-18) by 36 runs

Northampton Saints IIIs 243 all out (Ollie Chamberlain 58, Jamie Law 61, Jabra Mehmood 29, Kevin Johnson 3-59, Amir Ahmed 5-43) beat Harlestone 215 all out (James Ball 56, Fahad Ahmed 76, Mohammed Shoaib Yaqub 6-38) by 28 runs

Stony Stratford IIs 157 all out (Alex Stockton 31, Jack Issitt 3-33, Robert Head 3-45, Sagar Patel 3-34) lost to Weekley & Warkton IIs 158-5 (Lee Fox 36, Jack Butlin 27, Matt Prested 35, Jonathan Lamb 46) by 5 wkts

Cogenhoe 279-8 (Jack Harris 100, Henry Swallow 63) beat Thrapston 169 all out (Daniel McLaughlin 5-46, Nick Lester 5-30) by 110 runs

Division Six

Rothwell Town IIs 212-8 (Ross Knox 43, Greville Henshaw 38, Paul Smith 3-25, Peter Brooks 3-65) beat Earls Barton IIs 172-5 (Paul Smith 42, Chris Smart 78) by 40 runs

Spencer Bruerne 264-7 (Alex Holmes 47, Alan York 37, James Crighton 52, Sam Heath 84no) beat East Haddon IIs 225-9 (David Browne 82, Jon Gibson 53, Luke Adams 5-76) by 39 runs

Isham IIs 188 all out (Ben Reid 59, Peter Skerrett 65, Joshua Whitwell 4-34, Alan Sewell 3-49) lost to Burton Latimer IIs 190-3 (Alan Sewell 91, Michael Stock 43, David Hood 32no) by 7 wkts

St Michael’s 74 Bugbrooke 168 all out (Mario Wickremasinghe 27, Chris Earl 32, Hiren Patel 5-31, Mehul Patel 3-29) beat Wellingborough Indians IIs 77 all out (Greg Wilson 6-19) by 91 runs

Division Seven

Obelisk 247-8 (Calvin Budd 42, Ryan Rayment 82, Stuart Schofield 34no, Alan Steed 3-29, Ben Westerby 3-5) beat Desborough Town IIs 135 all out (Daniel Barton 34, Lewis Ward 36, Ryan Rayment 5-38, Billy Foreman 3-39) by 112 runs

Gretton 155 all out (Robert Ellis 79, Matthew Hawes 3-29, Luke Pomfret 5-29) lost to Overstone Park IIIs 159-3 (Kyle Draper 90no, Luke Pomfret 40) by 7 wkts

S & L Corby IIs 260-5 (Ben Lawman 155no) beat Old IIs211-9 (Tom Watson 33, Michael Cawley 46, David James Hornby 35no, Evan Clark 3-51, David Alderson 3-68) by 49 runs

Division Eight

Bowden IIs 222-3 (Robert Gomez 64, Dan Poynton 71no, John Lawrence 31) beat Barton Seagrave 103 all out (Stephen Bellamy 4-25, Harry Wilford 3-33) by 119 runs

Oundle Town IIIs 163-6 (Justin Jeffrey 58no) beat Horton House IIIs 113 all out (Finlay Moffat 38, Owain Seaton 3-23) by 50 runs

Long Buckby IIs 156 all out (Kevin Sisodiya 33, Ben Mellor 3-22) lost to Sun Hardingstone 157-3 (Phillip Monkman 73, James Hall 38no) by 7 wkts

Mears Ashby 306-8 (Mike Thompson 72, Lewis Coles 29, Will Furnis 36, Stephen Thompson 59, Tony Coles 57, Rhys Nicholls 3-54) beat Raunds Town IIs 131 all out (Stuart Abbott 29, Jamie Burrows 5-34) by 175 runs

Division Nine

Brixworth IIIs 92 all out (Robert Dow 36, Kristien Warren 4-24, Tarun Diwan 3-33) lost to Weldon IIs 95-1 (Thomas Prattis 31no, Mark Haynes 28no) by 9 wkts

Great Houghton IIs 215-4 (Harry Crisp 76, Alex Hearn 87no) beat Wollaston IIIs 136-9 (Nathan Dawson 65, Andy Usher 3-27, Archie Buglass 3-11) by 79 runs

Irchester IIs 155 all out (Andy Cotter 28, Paul Wainwright 30, Thomas Ray 4-32) lost to Little Harrowden 156-9 (Jack Tenney 35, Jordan Everitt 4-33) by 1 wkt

St Michael’s 267-5 (David Harrison 56, Ian Geddes 43, Dave Tebbutt 43, Geoff Lambert 51no) beat St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs 108-8 (Joseph Batten 38, Dave Tebbutt 3-29) by 158 runs

Division 10

Finedon Dolben IVs 218-7 (Mike Davis 125) beat Cogenhoe IIs 157 all out (Matt Morrissey 57, James Bushell 30, Darren Moors 3-38) by 61 runs

Geddington IIIs 186 all out (James Bye 60, David Goodjohn 49, Jasdev Singh Lal 3-54, Alex Taylor 4-51) beat Harlestone IIs 145 all out (Elliott Slinn 32, Jack Burchnall 38, Jasdev Singh Lal 31, Joshua Knight 6-25) by 41 runs

Kettering Town IIIs 212 all out (Dale Munn 88, David Judd 34, Kieran Kakkad 29, James Goodson 3-36) lost to Brigstock IIs 213-6 (James Steward 67, Nigel Shiells 52no, Paul Whitaker 34, Vishal Sharma 3-26) by 4 wkts

Overstone Park IVs 138 all out (Richard Reynolds 48, Dale Ansell 3-39) lost to Kislingbury Temperance IIs 139-0 (Stuart Gill 68no, Luke Evans 56no) by 10 wkts

Division 11

Irthlingborough Town IIIs 212-5 (Bradley Alexander 27, Robert Scott 45, Brady Stratford-Day 62, Leighton Griffiths 29) beat Burton Latimer IIIs 101-5 (Simon Burton 29) by 111 runs

Bold Dragoon IIs 232-6 (Mark Holliday 96, Oliver Holliday 33, Tom Drake 54no, Haydn Taylor 4-60) beat Old Northamptonians Vs 149-5 (John Bishop 63, James Hudson 27no, James Hurrell 3-40) by 83 runs

Stony Stratford IVs 144 all out (Rob Arnold 44, Josie Groves 31no, Matthew Mooney 4-30) lost to Sun Hardingstone IIs 148-9 (Simon Chapman 38, William Jenden 3-22) by 1 wkt

Thrapston IIIs 303-4 (Mike Coyne 35, Chris Burdett 92, Declan Ward 86no) beat Horton House IVs 124-8 (Thomas Hilton 43, Arden Lawson 3-33) by 179 runs

Division 12

St Michaels 74 IIs 152 all out (Ciaran Bennion 29, James Gibbins 31, Jamie Podkowka 4-34) lost to Mears Ashby IIs 153-5 (Liam Goodall 61) by 5 wkts

Brixworth IVs conceded to Old IIIs

Spencer Bruerne IIs 232-5 (Steve Faulkner 47, Mark Behan 65, Peter Stead 39) beat Grange Park 181-9 (Jonny Rust 37, Rob Pinnington 40, Dave Weston 4-31) by 51 runs

Barby IIIs 166-7 (Oliver Hawkins 69) beat Wellingborough OGs IIIs 84 all out (Charlie Britton 4-18, Joseph Bramley 3-4) by 82 runs

Division 13

S & L Corby IIIs 240-4 (Paul Webster 120no, Alan Raine 67) beat Barton Seagrave IIs 190 all out (Adrian Ward 40, Gareth Loake 31, Matthew Ward 4-38, Kuldeep Singh 3-40) by 50 runs

Saints Grendon IVs 101 all out (Jake Baldwin 50no) lost to Stony Stratford Vs 103-2 (Adam Hill 44no, Avi Patel 45) by 8 wkts

Kettering Town IVs 112 all out (Tommy Sims 30, Sean Stanley 4-23, Cameron Simpson 3-35) beat Weldon IIIs 95 all out (James Wiles 3-33, Ben Rae 4-9) by 17 runs

West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs 245-6 (Jim Houghton 72, Nathan Wallinger 98no, Matthew Johns 4-63) beat Geddington IVs 93 all out (Paul Rowden 30, Archie Houghton 5-6) by 152 runs

Hevey Building Supplies NCL T20 Cup

Burton Latimer 156-4 (Scott Sanders 37, Alistair McClure 58) beat Sun Hardingstone 130 all out (Lee Bennett 63no) by 6 wkts

Heyford 122 all out (James Edwards 64, Chris Stoker 3-18) lost to Wellingborough Town 125-4 (Alex Bendon 57) by 6 wkts

Fixtures

Saturday, June 16

Premier Division: Finedon Dolben v Brixworth, Northampton Saints v Peterborough, Oundle v Brigstock, Rushden v Old Northamptonians, Rushton v Geddington, Wollaston v Horton House.

Division One: Burton Latimer v Loddington, East Haddon v Desborough, Irthlingborough Town v Weekley & Warkton, Isham v Kettering, Old Northamptonians IIs v Overstone Park, Stony Stratford v Wellingborough Town.

Division Two: Great Houghton v Old, Kislingbury v Wellingborough Indians, Long Buckby v Northampton Saints IIs, Peterborough IIs v Finedon Dolben IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands v Earls Barton, Thrapston v Rothwell.

Division Three: Brixworth IIs v Irchester, Geddington IIs v Heyford, Great Oakley v Rushden IIs, Horton House IIs v Wollaston IIs, Old Grammarians v Oundle IIs, Weldon v Stony Stratford IIs.

Division Four: Bowden v Raunds, Higham Ferrers v Finedon Dolben IIIs, Old Northamptonians IIIs v Rushton IIs, Overstone Park IIs v Podington, Wellingborough Town IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IIs, West Haddon & Guilsborough v Kempston.

Division Five: Caribbean United v Thrapston IIs, Kettering IIs v Stony Stratford IIIs, Northampton Saints Grendon IIIs v Bold Dragoon, S&L Corby v Cogenhoe, Weekley & Warkton IIs v Harlestone, Yelvertoft v Bedford Town.

Division Six: Earls Barton IIs v Isham IIs, Podington IIs v East Haddon IIs, Rothwell IIs v St Michaels 74, Spencer Bruerne v Burton Latimer IIs, Wellingborough Indians IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIs.

Division Seven: Desborough IIs v Bugbrooke, Gretton v S&L Corby IIs, Loddington IIs v Obelisk Kingsthorpe.

Division Eight: Barton Seagrave v Horton House IIIs, Hardingstone v Old Northamptonians IVs, Mears Ashby v Bowden IIs, Oundle IIIs v Long Buckby IIs, Raunds IIs v Old Grammarians IIs.

Division Nine: Heyford IIs v Great Houghton IIs, Irchester IIs v Weldon IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Brixworth IIIs, St Michaels (N) v Wellingborough Town IIIs, Wollaston IIIs v Little Harrowden.

Division 10: Brigstock IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs, Cogenhoe IIs v Kislingbury IIs, Finedon Dolben IVs v Geddington IIIs, Harlestone IIs v Kettering IIIs, Rushden IIIs v Overstone Park IVs.

Division 11: Bold Dragoon IIs v Hardingstone IIs, Burton Latimer IIIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs, Horton House IVs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs, Stony Stratford IVs v Thrapston IIIs.

Division 12: Brixworth IVs v Mears Ashby IIs, Bugbrooke IIs v Old Grammarians IIIs, Grange Park v Old IIIs, Obelisk Kingsthorpe IIs v Spencer Bruerne IIs, St Michaels 74 IIs v Barby IIIs.

Division 13: Geddington IVs v Stony Stratford Vs, Isham Zingari v Weldon IIIs, Kettering IVs v Barton Seagrave IIs, S&L Corby IIIs v West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs, Thrapston IVs v Northampton Saints Grendon IVs

