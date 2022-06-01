Lynn and Neesham shine as Steelbacks see off Foxes

Chris Lynn and Jimmy Neesham delivered for the Steelbacks against Leicestershire (picture: Peter Short)

New Zealand all-rounder Neesham was making his first appearance for the County having concluded his IPL commitments, and he got off to a flying start, lashing 75 from just 30 balls.

But he wasn't the Steelbacks’ top scorer as Australian ace Lynn stole the show with a stunning 106 from 66 deliveries, hitting 12 fours and three sixes.

Northants, who won the toss and opted to bat, racked up a whopping 227 for one from their 20 overs.

And Leicestershire, always under pressure in reply, were eventually limited to 185 for nine, with Neesham again having a say as he took two for 26 from his three overs.

Freddie Heldreich and Ben Sanderson bagged three wickets apiece as the Steelbacks secured an impressive 42-run success.