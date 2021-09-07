Keogh and Gay lift Northants spirits after frustration of Surrey fightback

Emilio Gay is 44 not out in Northants' second innings

At the end of what was a topsy-turvy day at Wantage Road, Northants began their second innings needing 320 to win, and they were in a bit of bother as they were reduced to 37 for two.

But Keogh hit and unbeaten 48 and opener Emilio Gay 44 not out as the County closed on 106 for two, with that winning target down 214 on the final day, with eight wickets in hand.

That they are chasing such a difficult total was down to Surrey's final pair of Amar Virdi and Gus Atkinson.

The pair batted for a mammoth 252 balls and added 83 crucial runs to lift their side from 155 for nine and staring down the barrel of a three-day defeat, to 238 all out and a genuine chance of victory.

Rossington admitted that stand was a real pain for his side, but he also feels it is proof that the wicket at the County Ground is still a good one - and that Keogh and Gay have lifted Northants' chances.

“It was a frustrating last-wicket partnership by Surrey, but it's a very good cricket wicket," said Rossington.

"It looks flat when the ball gets that little bit older and the lads played well.

"Our bowlers toiled hard, but Surrey played well and we had to be patient.

"We managed to claw it back and we played very well tonight to be in the position we’re in now."

“That partnership between Emilio Gay and Rob Keogh gives us hope going into day four.

"They played brilliantly there and it’s put us in a good position to come back in the morning.