Injured Berg battling to be fit for County Championship return

Northants pace bowler Gareth Berg is hoping to be fit to play in the County Championship play-offs that begin at the end of August

It was at one point feared that the Italian international’s season may be over as he damaged an ankle during the warm-up ahead of the second day of last week’s draw with Glamorgan in Cardiff.

The 40-year-old old tore ankle ligaments, and was unable to play any part in the remainder of the game.

Berg was sent for a scan and the initial prognosis was not a good one, but Northants head coach Davd Ripley is now far more hopeful that the player will be back in a County shirt before the end of the summer.

“It’s not great news on Gareth, but it’s not quite as bad as maybe it could have been,” said Ripley.

“The first diagnosis was quite negative, but the second one is a bit more positive and Gareth is hoping to be back for the Championship cricket that we have in September.

“He has torn some ligaments down one side of his ankle, but the other side of the ankle where we also thought they were quite badly torn, that doesn’t appear to be quite as bad.

“So it is just one side of his ankle where there is a tear, and it is going to take a bit of time to sort out.

“But he is very determined to get back playing which helps.

“He isn’t one who has got his one-year contract in the bag and then said ‘I’ll see you in April’, that is now how he is viewing it.

“He wants to make a contribution and get back for the Championship games, so that is good.”

Northants will be playing in division two of the County Championship play-offs, where they will come up against Essex, Surrey, Gloucestershire and Durham.