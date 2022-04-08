India coming to the County Ground to take on the Steelbacks
Northants Steelbacks will host India in a one-off T20 tour match this summer.
The world’s number one ranked T20 side will take John Sadler’s team at the County Ground on Sunday, July 3.
India are using the match as preparation for a three-match T20 series against England, that starts on July 7.
At the same time as the match against the Steelbacks, the India Test team will be taking on England at Edgbaston in the remaining match held over from the 2021 series.
The Steelbacks will have completed their Vitality Blast North Group stage on July 1 with a trip to Leicestershire Foxes, and will be hoping they will be using the match against India as preparation for a Blast quarter-final, with those matches scheduled to be played between July 6-10.
Tickets for the India fixture against Northants will be available in the coming weeks.
Platinum, Gold, T20 and Junior Platinum and Lifetime Season Ticket holders can attend the match as part of their season ticket.
Other supporters can enter an email address at the link below to register interest for priority access to tickets ahead of general release.