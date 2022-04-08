India coming to the County Ground to take on the Steelbacks

India will take on Northants Steelbacks in a one-off T20 match on Sunday, July 3

The world’s number one ranked T20 side will take John Sadler’s team at the County Ground on Sunday, July 3.

India are using the match as preparation for a three-match T20 series against England, that starts on July 7.

At the same time as the match against the Steelbacks, the India Test team will be taking on England at Edgbaston in the remaining match held over from the 2021 series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelbacks will have completed their Vitality Blast North Group stage on July 1 with a trip to Leicestershire Foxes, and will be hoping they will be using the match against India as preparation for a Blast quarter-final, with those matches scheduled to be played between July 6-10.

Tickets for the India fixture against Northants will be available in the coming weeks.

Platinum, Gold, T20 and Junior Platinum and Lifetime Season Ticket holders can attend the match as part of their season ticket.