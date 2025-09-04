George Scrimshaw grabbed key wickets for the Steelbacks (picture: Peter Short)placeholder image
George Scrimshaw grabbed key wickets for the Steelbacks (picture: Peter Short)

IN PICTURES: Steelbacks celebrate as Surrey are left stunned

By Tom Vickers
Published 4th Sep 2025, 11:02 BST
What a night it was for the Steelbacks and their supporters at The Kia Oval on Wednesday.

Northants were huge underdogs for the Vitality T20 Blast quarter-final, but that’s just how they like it.

And thanks to a brilliant unbeaten century from Ravi Bopara and some intelligent bowling, the Steelbacks secured a superb seven-run win.

It means they have now booked their place at finals day, which takes place at Edgbaston on September 13, for the first time since 2016.

Photographer Peter Short was at The Kia Oval to see the Steelbacks claim a memorable win.

And here are some of his best pictures...

Ravi Bopara made his way to a special century

1. What an innings!

Ravi Bopara made his way to a special century Photo: Peter Short

Ravi Bopara and Saif Zaib teamed up to propel the Steelbacks to a sizeable score

2. Dream team

Ravi Bopara and Saif Zaib teamed up to propel the Steelbacks to a sizeable score Photo: Peter Short

The Steelbacks were backed by their loyal fans at The Kia Oval

3. Superb support

The Steelbacks were backed by their loyal fans at The Kia Oval Photo: Peter Short

Ravi Bopara had reason for cheer

4. All smiles

Ravi Bopara had reason for cheer Photo: Peter Short

