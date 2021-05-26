Former Northants skipper Wakely admits he 'had nothing left to give' as he steps away from cricket

Alex Wakely has announced his retirement from cricket at the age of 32

Wednesday marked the end of an era at Wantage Road, with Wakely taking the ‘incredibly hard decision’ to sever ties with a club he has served with distinction for 14 years as a player and captain.

He made his first-class debut for Northants in 2007, and went on to make almost 400 appearances in all competitions, with close to 200 of those as skipper.

In his reign as captain Wakely led the team to two T20 Blast titles, in 2013 and 2016, and is the only County skipper to have won two major titles in the club’s history.

Wakely admits the ‘club will always have a special place in my heart’, but said it is the right time for him to step away from a sport he has dedicated his life to.

“I have never given anything other than 100 per cent to NCCC,” said Wakely.

“But now I simply have nothing left to give and it’s time to move on.

“Although I will always feel I could have achieved more, I am very proud of my achievements and the memories of lifting those two trophies at Edgbaston will live with me forever.

"That’s what I always played the game for.

“I am now looking forward to spending some time with my family who have sacrificed so much to let me pursue my dreams.