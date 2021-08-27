'Exciting' times for Rob Keogh as he signs on for two more years at Northants

Rob Keogh

The County all-rounder has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at Wantage Road until at least the end of 2023, having made his debut for the club back in 2012.

Keogh has so far represented the club 218 times across all formats, and he is now looking forward to substantially adding to that number over the next two years.

“It’s always nice to sign a new contract at your home club and to keep that journey going for the next couple of years is exciting.” said Dunstable-born Keogh.

“I’ve been here since I was a young boy and I’ve enjoyed my cricket over the last few years so to stay is the right thing for me.”

Keogh has been with Northants since playing for the youth team age-groups as a teenager, and he admits that being one-club player means a lot to him, and played a big part in him staying on at the County Ground.

“Performances for your county are always nice and winning games of cricket for Northants is something I love doing," said Keogh, who has been one of the team's best and most consistent performers in 2021, scoring more than 600 first-class runs and contributing half-centuries in both the T20 Blast and One Day Cup.

“Even if I haven’t done too well myself but the team get over the line, that’s something I still get a real buzz off.”

Keogh has registered close to 7,000 runs and more than 100 wickets across red and white ball cricket, and is currently enjoying one of the most prolific seasons of his career, having scored two first-class centuries.

And the player admits he has regained his love for the game after the difficulties of the Covid-19 hit 2020 summer.

“I’m enjoying my cricket a bit more this year," Keogh told nccc.co.uk

"I struggled last year with enjoying the game and the toughness of off field scenarios.

"This year I’ve found a new love for the game and almost feel like a teenager playing the game again and when you’re enjoying it performances come with that.”

Keogh is certainly not a teenager any more, but at 29 he still has youth on his side, although he admits he is beginning to feel as though he is becoming one of the elder statesmen of the dressing room, compared to the likes of Emilio Gay, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Freddie Heldreich, James Sales and Saif Zaib.

“It’s good to see a crop of young lads all under 25 coming in and playing first team cricket and performing," said Keogh.

"It’s changed my role a bit, I’ve felt more of a senior player this year than in previous years.

“When you’ve been with guys you’ve played a lot of cricket with, around those familiar faces you don’t feel as senior.