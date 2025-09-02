'Everyone's buzzing' as Steelbacks get set to take on Surrey in T20 quarter-final

The Steelbacks face Surrey on Wednesday evening (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Darren Lehmann says 'everyone's buzzing' in the Steelbacks camp as they get set to square up to Surrey on Wednesday evening (start time 6.30pm).

The teams will lock horns looking to reach Vitality T20 Blast finals day, which takes place at Edgbaston on Saturday, September 13.

And Northants head coach Lehmann, who took training at The Kia Oval on Tuesday, said: "Everyone's buzzing.

"We didn't think we'd get training in today with the weather that was forecast so we're pretty lucky with that leading into a big game.

"It will be a big crowd here and everyone's just excited to get on a Test match ground and play some good cricket.

"It's a great occasion and good to be playing against Surrey.

"They're obviously favourites but for us it's about playing well and if we can do that, we can compete with anyone.

"We've got to start well with bat and ball and it's going to be a high-scoring affair because the pitch is a ripper.

"It should be good entertainment, I would say."

The Steelbacks claimed T20 glory in 2013 and 2016.

And now the current crop of players want to make their own memories.

"It's a great opportunity to create your own history," Lehmann said.

"Both sets of players will be desperate to get their club into finals day in a couple of weeks' time.

"For us, we missed out last year but we get the chance to rectify those shortcomings this year.

"It's a big game, a big crowd, lots of pressure, but we just want to play some really good cricket and concentrate on the next ball 120 times in the field and 120 times with the bat."

Steelbacks squad to take on Surrey: David Willey ©, George Bartlett, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Liam Guthrie, Lewis McManus (wk), Lloyd Pope, Luke Procter, Tim Robinson, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, George Scrimshaw, Stuart van der Merwe, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Saif Zaib.

Surrey squad to take on the Steelbacks: Sam Curran ©, Gus Atkinson, Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Laurie Evans, Chris Jordan, Tom Lawes, Dan Lawrence, Yousef Majid, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Jason Roy, Dom Sibley, Ollie Sykes, Reece Topley, Dan Worrall.