England Women aiming to shine against India at the County Ground

England's Sophie Ecclestone celebrates taking a wicket in the ODI defeat to India at New Road on Sunday

The match is the first in the IT20 series between the countries, who have already done battle over one Test match and three one-day internationals

After those games, the multi-format series score sits at 6-4 to England with each of the three IT20 clashes worth two points.

England have named their squad for the County Ground date, and Danni Wyatt and Mady Villiers are back amongst the 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dropping out from the ODIs are Kate Cross and Lauren Winfield-Hill who return to play for their regional teams and will be available for this weekend’s Charlotte Edwards Cup action.

England won the ODI series 2-1, but they were beaten by four wickets in the third and final game which was

played on Saturday at Worcester.

Ahead of the date at Wantage Road, England head coach Lisa Keightley said: “We’ve played some good cricket across both the Test and ODIs and we’ve named a strong squad for the IT20 series.

“It’s 6-4 in the multi-format series and we’re pushing hard to win.

“We probably weren’t quite at our best in the third ODI so I’d like us to hit the ground running in the first IT20 and be ruthless.”

Advanced tickets are unavailable for Friday night’s County Ground encounter, with the match having been sold out.