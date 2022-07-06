Emilio extends his Northants contract

The Bedfordshire-born 22-year-old is a graduate of Northamptonshire’s talent pathway and went on to make his professional debut at the end of 2019.

Since then, he’s scored more than a thousand runs for the county across all formats, including six half-centuries and a first-class hundred.

“I’m very pleased to have signed my new contract.” Gay said.

Emilio Gay

“This club means a lot to me, I’ve been here since I was 15 and it’s a club that has given me a lot – a foundation, a chance and an opportunity in a professional environment.

“I think as someone who has come through the ranks here, through the academy, it means that maybe more so than others I want to deliver on what Northamptonshire saw in me.

“Now is the time for me to repay the club by scoring big runs and winning games of cricket for Northamptonshire over the next couple of years.”

Head coach John Sadler was delighted to keep Gay in his squad moving forward.

“I’m really pleased that Emilio has agreed to sign for another two years," Sadler said.

"He’s a very exciting prospect, a good young player whose ceiling we believe is very high.

“He’s a product of our Academy and it’s great to see homegrown players coming through our system and into first-team cricket here.”

The opener is the latest in a series of players to commit their futures to the club after Alex Russell and Ricardo Vasconcelos both penned new deals in the past week and David Willey set to return to Northamptonshire in 2023.

“When I look around and see the quality and the talent that we’ve got, the bases that we’re covering, I think it’s the most exciting it’s been since I’ve been at the club for sure.” Gay said.

“The other signings we’ve made recently, you’ve got the likes of David Willey coming in who is obviously an international quality player who’s been delivering for such a long time at the top level.