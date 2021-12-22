Early Christmas present for Northamptonshire's James Sales as he gets England World Cup call-up

Northants all-rounder James Sales has been selected to play for England in the Under-19 World Cup in January

The 18-year-old has been included as part of a 15-strong England squad for the tournament, that will be held in the Caribbean in January.

“It’s obviously a very exciting time getting the privilege of representing my country in the Under-19 World Cup," said Sales, who made his international debut in the recent five-match ODI series in Sri Lanka.

"I can’t wait to get out there and get stuck into it all.”

The World Cup will take place in the Caribbean in January, with England having been drawn in Group A alongside 2020 winners Bangladesh, Canada and United Arab Emirates.

All three of England's group games will be staged at Warner Park in Saint Kitts and Nevis, with their opener against Bangladesh on January 16.

Sales clearly impressed during the recent series in Sri Lanka, making the most of his chance and the young all-rounder admitted it was a 'great experience' for him.

“We were in a bio-bubble in Sri Lanka which we all had to adapt to quite quickly," said Sales, who is a middle-order batsman and right-arm seam bowler.

"Changing to the conditions in the sub-continent was a bit of a challenge with the heat and the type of wickets they produce over there, but it was a great experience to make my debut.”

England are coached by former Northants spin bowler Richard Dawson, who said: “It’s always a hugely exciting moment for any young cricketer to be selected in a representative age-group squad, especially so when it’s for a World Cup.

“We’re really looking forward to getting out there and testing ourselves against the best young players in the world, and continuing our development as a side and as individuals.”

There are four groups in all in the competition, with the top two from each one qualifying for the Super League quarter-finals.

The final is due to be played on February 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda

The teams who finish third and fourth will go into a plate competition.

England Men’s U19 Squad: Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire); Tom Aspinwall (Lancashire); Sonny Baker (Somerset); Nathan Barnwell (Surrey); George Bell (Lancashire); Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire, vice-captain); Josh Boyden (Lancashire); James Coles (Sussex); Alex Horton (Glamorgan); Will Luxton (Yorkshire); Tom Prest (Hampshire, captain); James Rew (Somerset); James Sales (Northamptonshire); Fateh Singh (Nottinghamshire); George Thomas (Somerset). Travelling Reserves: Josh Baker (Worcestershire); Ben Cliff (Yorkshire)

England World Cup group Fixtures:

Sunday January 16: England U19 v Bangladesh U19

Tuesday January 18: England U19 v West Indies U19