Diamonds out for revenge as they take on Vipers in County Ground Final

Southern Vipers celebrate their final win over Northern Diamonds at Edgbaston last summer

The clash is a repeat of the 2020 final at Edgbaston that saw the Vipers beat the Diamonds by 38 runs.

The two teams also met in the group stage eliminator last weekend, with once again Vipers coming out on to automatically to book their place in this weekend's final.

After that defeat, Diamonds had to go through a play-off semi-final against Central Sparks on Wednesday at Scarborough, and they were easy six-wicket winners to seal their trip to Northampton.

Ami Campbell was the star of that win for the Headingley-based side, hitting 76 to steer her side home, and she says the Diamonds - who also lost the Charlotte Edrwards T20 Final earlier this summer - feel they are ready to reverse what happened in the final in Birmingham a year.

“I’d say we are a better side now than we were 12 months ago, definitely." said Campbell.

"We have played some really good cricket this year and won plenty of games.

“We have reached all three finals, but we want to win one. It’s our time to shine. We’ll be giving it all we’ve got.

“We want to beat the Vipers, especially after losing to them the other day!

“That was really disappointing. But we have been playing some good cricket and have a lot of momentum going into the final.”

Vipers have been in great form, with one of their main players having been batter Georgia Elwiss.

She has hammered a century and a superb 84 not out in her past two innings, and says the Vipers are in no mood to let go of the silverware they worked so hard to win last summer.

"We are desperate to defend the title," admitted Elwiss.

"We know that being in the final is not enough, and that it is another game where we have to start again.

"I suppose there is the added motivation for us to bring the trophy home again, but we know it is going to be a difficult game."

Tickets are available for the final from nccc.co.uk and prices for adults are £10, while it is £5 for juniors.

Northants season ticket holders and life members can claim discounted tickets priced £5 by contacting the ticket office at [email protected], by calling 01604 514455 or by visiting the club shop, which is situated at the Abington Avenue entrance of the ground.