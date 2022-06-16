Cobb wants Steelbacks to maintain Blast momentum against Lightning

Northants Steelbacks skipper Josh Cobb

The Steelbacks are preparing for the biggest match of their campaign so far on Friday night when they host leaders Lancashire Lightning at what is sure to be a packed County Ground (start 6.30pm).

Northants go into that game clear in second place, having recovered magnificently from their opening night 125-run hammering at the hands of Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston.

Cobb's men have won five of the seven games since that grim Thursday night in the second city, with their only defeat a last-ball two-wicket loss to a strong Lightning side at Old Trafford a couple of weeks ago.

And that was a match Northants also should have won.

The Steelbacks have won their past three matches and have won all four of their home games in the competition to date so they have momentum.

And a delighted Cobb wants to see that continue over the final six games that includes home games against group big boys Lightning, Bears and Yorkshire Vikings.

"There are some strong teams, and some of them from Test match grounds are strong," said the skipper. "But we just have to keep picking up points.

"Our aim at the beginning the comp was to make the quarter-finals, and that is still our aim now.

"Ultimately we have to keep trying to pick up the points and get into the last eight."

Lancashire have been hit by a few England call-ups, with Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone and Luke Wood all now away for the ODI series against the Netherlands in Amstelveen.

But Cobb is still expecting a tough test at as they aim to make it five home wins out of five.

"They will have a few missing with England duty but Lancashire will field a strong side, whatever team they put out," said the Steelbacks captain.

"We put in an excellent performance up at Old Trafford and arguably should have won that game, and they will probably come here not quite as strong as they were that night.

"It is a great opportunity for us to try and get two points again."

A key reason for the Steelbacks' strong home form has been their batting.

There have been three scores of 200-plus, with Chris Lynn hitting two unbeaten centuries and an 86.

Three of the team's top six T20 scores in history (227-1, 223-4 and 220-3) have been made at Wantage Road in the past three weeks, and Cobb said the amount of runs the team has rattled has also allowed the bowlers to shine.

"We are batting extremely well, and Chris Lynn has been a huge part of that," said Cobb.

"Being able to put the performances on the board like that, has given the bowlers the chance to go out and be positive.

"They are looking to take wickets rather than get too defensive and everything seems to be clicking at the minute.