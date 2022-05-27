Cobb can't wait to see big crowds back at the County Ground

Supporters will be back inside the County Ground in large numbers on Friday for the first time since 2019

After two Covid-19 hit seasons, proper 'Friday night under the lights' cricket returns to Wantage Road for the first time since 2019 with Durham the visitors.

The Steelbacks started their Blast campaign last night with a humiliating 125-run hammering at Birmingham Bears at Edgbaston on Thursday, but they are hoping they can now quickly repair some of that damage on on home soil.

The 2020 Blast season was played out behind closed doors, while there was a severely restricted attendance in 2021, and Cobb admits can't wait walk out at the County Ground with the stands packed again.

Supporters enjoy a T20 clash at the County Ground in 2019

"We have had a couple of years without crowds – the first year and then reduced crowds in the second, so fingers crossed we can get a few sell-outs," said the skipper.

"If we are performing well then I am sure the fans will come down and get behind us, and this is always a great place to play when it is a good crowd.

"It’s what it’s all about: playing in front of crowds and testing yourselves under pressure.

"This is quite a close ground here and when the fans are in you do feel like you get good support. It is a great atmosphere.

"It's not 30,000 people in, but you get some good noise and it is a fun place to play."

Cobb's thoughts were echoed by head coach John Sadler who, despite joining the club in January 2020, has yet to experience a big crowd getting behind his team at Wantage Road.

"I am looking forward to experiencing it," said Sadler. "Hopefully we will hear a bit of noise and a bit of cheering.

"We were a bit unfortunate with the fixtures last year, so we only had a couple of games here with crowds, and by then we were out of the competition.