Centurion Sales stars as Steelbacks secure big win at Durham

Durham and Northamptonshire remembered the late Wayne Larkins and also commemorated VJ Day with a two-minute silence before play (picture by Durham Cricket)

A superb maiden List A century from James Sales set Northamptonshire Steelbacks up for a first Metro Bank One-Day Cup win in four games this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sales smashed 117 off 110 balls as Darren Lehmann’s side won by 150 runs at the expense of Durham at the Banks Homes Riverside on Friday.

The young Steelbacks side kick-started their Group B campaign following a No Result and two defeats as they successfully defended a commanding 321 for eight total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Durham suffered their third defeat in five matches to threaten their chances of knockout qualification.

Having elected to bat, Northants were advanced by centurion Sales, who was well supported by New Zealander Tim Robinson’s well-paced 63 off 69 balls and Justin Broad’s more aggressive 59 off 45.

Durham then lost early wickets and never realistically threatened as they were bowled out for 171 inside 32 overs.

Indian ace Yuzvendra Chahal finished with three for 30 from six overs of leg-spin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales, who hit his three sixes down the ground off spin and seam, was strong on both sides of the wicket as he accelerated through his innings, having come to the crease at 31 for one in the ninth over.

The 22-year-old right-hander batted through until the 48th over when he holed out to wide long-on against Ben Raine’s seam.

New-ball duo Mitchell Killeen and Paul Coughlin struck twice apiece, but Durham relinquished control of the innings from 35 for two in the 10th over.

Killeen had bowled captain Lewis McManus, while Coughlin had Ricardo Vasconcelos caught behind by debutant 17-year-old wicketkeeper Robbie Bowman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales shared century partnerships for the third and fourth wickets, with overseas Robinson and Broad, en route to his fifty off 65 balls and his century off 101.

He dwarfed his previous List A best score of 35, though he does have three Championship hundreds to his name through last season and this.

Durham, missing linchpin wicketkeeper-batter Ollie Robinson because of a family funeral, failed to gain control with the ball on the same pitch used for Tuesday’s defeat to Middlesex when the visitors chased an English List A record 388.

This pitch was good, but it wasn’t the absolute featherbed of a couple of days ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side lost Coughlin to a suspected shoulder issue having bowled nine overs.

The Steelbacks were excellent having failed to reach 230 in either of the first two games played, and they continued their good work when it came to the defence, reducing Durham to 49 for four inside 11 overs.

Left-arm quick Liam Guthrie struck twice, as did Luke Procter with his seamers.

Alex Lees, Will Rhodes and Colin Ackermann all fell.

But the headline dismissal was the first - four for one at the start of the second over - when ex-Northamptonshire opener Emilio Gay was trapped lbw stuck on the crease for a second golden duck in as many matches following disappointment against Middlesex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was Gay’s first appearance against Northamptonshire since leaving Wantage Road late last summer.

And when South Africa Test batter David Bedingham, on 30, miscued Broad’s fifth ball to mid-off, it felt like a decisive blow at 78 for five in the 15th over.

Debutant Bowman encouraged for 27 and George Drissell bettered that with 30. But they fell to the spin of Rob Keogh and Chahal as the score fell to 150 for seven in the 29th.

Chahal forced a discomforted Coughlin to miscue to cover before bowling Killeen as he struck twice in the 31st over.

Seventeen-year-old debutant off-spinner Nirvan Ramesh then wrapped things up with his maiden first-team wicket, Archie Bailey caught behind.

Ramesh bowled a tidy 4.2 overs for 23.