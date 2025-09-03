Bopara brilliance and superb bowling sends Steelbacks to T20 finals day

Ben Sanderson and Ravi Bopara shone for the Steelbacks (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ravi Bopara produced an innings of sheer brilliance to propel the Steelbacks to Vitality T20 Blast finals day.

The Northants all-rounder smashed a sensational unbeaten 105 from just 46 balls as Darren Lehmann's men beat Surrey by seven runs in a rain-shortened encounter at The Kia Oval on Wednesday night.

The weather had limited the match to 14 overs per side, with Surrey winning the toss and opting to field.

That looked a wise choice as they removed both openers, Ricardo Vasconcelos and David Willey, without either putting a run on the board.

Bopara came in at 0-1 with just one delivery bowled, but the experienced ace remainder unfazed, even when Steelbacks skipper Willey departed at the end of the same over.

What happened from then on was T20 batting at its finest as Bopara blasted the ball to all parts of the ground, bringing huge roars from the sizeable travelling army of Steelbacks supporters.

Saif Zaib joined the fun late on, making a valuable 17 not out of his own.

But it was all about Bopara as he flew to his century in the final over, with the noise levels so high as he found the boundary to bring up three figures.

It meant Surrey had it all to do in their reply, and, like the Steelbacks, they were hit by a couple of early blows.

Ryan Patel departed without scoring as Willey struck, before Jason Roy also went, caught behind in excellent fashion by Lewis McManus off the bowling of Ben Sanderson.

Surrey were nine for two at that point, inside two overs, but they still had plenty of class to call upon as England men Ollie Pope and Sam Curran set about steadying the home ship.

The home side looked to be taking control, but George Scrimshaw made a big breakthrough, having Ollie Pope caught on the boundary by Lloyd Pope for 41.

Surrey were 83 for three, but that was soon 85 for four as Scrimshaw had Dan Lawrence caught on the boundary by Luke Procter for just two.

Surrey kept going though, with Sam Curran and Laurie Evans starting to show their class.

Evans was eventually removed by Scrimshaw for 15 as Procter took another key catch.

It meant the Steelbacks managed to stay in the game with three overs to go, Surrey needing 33 runs to win.

Tom Curran was with his brother, Sam, in the middle, but not for long, as Justin Broad took a fine diving catch to dismiss Tom for just one off the bowling of Sanderson.

Willey stepped up to bowl the penultimate over, and what an over it was.

It was almost capped with a wicket from the final ball as Chris Jordan skied a full toss, but McManus couldn't quite make the tricky catch.

It meant Surrey were 136 for six going into the final over, needing 19 runs to win.

Sanderson was the man charged with closing it out, and he did just that, bowling superbly to deny the valiant Sam Curran and Surrey at the last.

It sparked wild scenes of celebrations in the stands, with the travelling support waving their shoes in the air as they enjoyed the moment to the maximum.

Bopara's name was echoing around The Oval as the man of the match conducted his post-match interview and picked up his personal prize.